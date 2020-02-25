Last updated: 11:38 AM ET, Tue February 25 2020

Viking Moves Ahead with Long-Awaited US River Program

February 25, 2020

Dubuque, Iowa, Fenelon Place Elevator
PHOTO: View of Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo via SD Dirk / Flickr)

Viking, the mammoth ocean and river cruise company, plans to “announce the newest and most ambitious river voyages in America’s heartland” at an event on April 7 at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

Viking first revealed plans to enter the U.S. river market several years ago, but the project was delayed.

It gained new life in recent months, as the company worked to secure dock space in communities along the Mississippi River.

Earlier this month, the Dubuque (Iowa) City Council approved plans to build a new dock, with the cost to be split by the city and Viking, according to a story by KWWL. The story also said the cruise ship would carry about 400 passengers and begin sailing in 2022. Viking also has made plans to visit Davenport, Iowa.

