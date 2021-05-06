Viking Plans To Operate Two Ships From Malta This Summer
Viking plans to operate two ships out of Valletta, the capital of Malta, starting in July.
The new ocean voyages are open to vaccinated people.
The Viking Venus and Viking Sea will operate two different 11-day roundtrips from Valletta — a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site — between July and early October 2021.
“We thank the government of Malta for its support and enthusiasm as we continue restarting operations,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Malta is a fantastic destination, with ancient history, rich culture and a central location in the Mediterranean. We began calling in Malta in 2016 and look forward to welcoming guests back to some of the most historically significant and naturally beautiful areas of the Med — in both the Maltese archipelago, as well as along the Croatian coast, and around Greek islands this summer.”
The new “Malta & Adriatic Jewels” itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Montenegro and Croatia, calling in Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Sibenik, before returning to the Maltese archipelago, with a stop in Gozo, and back to Valletta.
The “Malta & Greek Isles Discovery” itinerary also will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Greece, calling in Kalamata, Athens, Santorini, Rhodes and Souda Bay, before returning to Valletta.
As a result of strong demand, Viking also is adding more sailing dates this summer for its voyages around Iceland and Bermuda.
The company is actively working on developing additional “Welcome Back” itineraries in a variety of other destinations, with the goal of announcing further 2021 sailings as soon as government approvals are given.
Delivered in April 2021, Viking Venus is the line’s newest ocean ship and will be named in England on May 17, 2021, by ceremonial godmother and iconic British broadcaster Anne Diamond.
The Viking Health & Safety Program was developed in partnership with an international team of medical advisors, including Raquel C. Bono, M.D., Viking’s chief health officer.
Dr. Bono is a board-certified trauma surgeon and retired Vice Admiral of the U.S. Navy Medical Corp, and most recently led Washington State’s medical and healthcare systems response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utilizing a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship, all guests and crew will receive daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. And additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further protection for Viking guests and crew at all points of the journey. A complete overview of the Viking Health & Safety Program can be found by clicking here.
