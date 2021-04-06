Viking Expands Restart With New Cruises From Bermuda, Iceland
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Theresa Norton April 06, 2021
Viking is expanding its return to cruising with a collection of sailings around Bermuda and Iceland beginning in June 2021.
The company already plans to restart with domestic sailings in England for U.K. residents starting in May 2021 – those initial sailings sold out within a week, so two more departures were added.
All of Viking’s new “Welcome Back” require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, in accordance with local entry rules in many of the destinations Viking ships will visit.
Reservations for the new Bermuda, Iceland and U.K. voyages are now open.
For the new “Bermuda Escape” itinerary, Viking Orion will homeport in Hamilton for eight-day roundtrips. The ship overnight in Hamilton and St. George’s, then will visit King’s Wharf. Fares start at $1,799, according to the company website.
The Viking Sky will operate eight-day “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” itineraries roundtrip from Reykjavik. The ship will visit Isafjördur, Akureyri, Seydisfjördur, Djúpivogur, and Heimaey in the Westman Islands. Fares are priced from $2,199.
For both itineraries, the size of Viking’s 930-passenger ocean ships allow access to both small and large ports. Both itineraries will be available for a limited time this summer.
Viking has been working closely with officials in the U.K., Bermuda and Iceland for months. These destinations were chosen because of their popularity among Viking guests, as well as their commitment to welcoming ships back, the company said, adding that it is working on more “Welcome Back” sailings in other popular destinations, including Greece, Turkey and Malta, with the goal of announcing further 2021 sailings when government approvals are given.
“We applaud the governments of the United Kingdom, Bermuda and Iceland for their collaboration and support in restarting the cruise industry safely,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. “No other travel company has implemented the same science-led approach that includes a vaccination requirement for all guests, plus frequent non-invasive saliva PCR testing among all guests and crew.”
Viking’s Health & Safety Program was developed in partnership with an international team of medical advisors, including Raquel C. Bono, M.D., Viking’s chief health officer. Dr. Bono is a board-certified trauma surgeon and retired vice admiral of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, and she recently led Washington State’s medical and healthcare systems response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utilizing a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship, all guests and crew will receive quick non-invasive saliva PCR tests at embarkation and frequently throughout the itinerary. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. A complete overview of the Viking Health & Safety Program can be found by clicking here.
For more information on Viking, Bermuda, Iceland, England
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS