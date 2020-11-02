Last updated: 04:33 PM ET, Mon November 02 2020

Viking Announces Completion of First PCR Laboratory at Sea

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Claudette Covey November 02, 2020

The Viking Star.
Viking's Viking Star. (Photo courtesy of Viking)

Viking has created what its calling the “first full-scale PCR laboratory at sea” onboard 930-passenger Viking Sea, which enables the cruise line to conduct guest and crew PCR testing.

“We have been working on this for a number of months, and today is important as it moves us one step closer to operating cruises again, without compromising the safety of our guests and crew,” said Matt Grimes, Viking’s vice president of maritime operations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cancel Remaining 2020 Sailings

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Cancels US Sailings Through the End of 2020

The Seven Seas Explorer.

NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas Cancels December Sailings

Promenade deck on a cruise ship

Now Is the Time for Cruise Lines To Shine

He added, “The recently announced CDC guidelines are clearly aligned with our public health research, and we welcome the agency’s push toward testing, as we believe this is the only way to safely operate. In our view, continuous PCR testing, along with our extensive onboard hygiene protocols, will lead to making Viking ships a safe place to get away to and explore the world.”

The new PCR lab aboard Viking Sea “has enough capacity for daily testing of every crew member and guest, which provides flexibility to respond to COVID-19 prevalence levels around the world,” Viking said.

The company added that it will demonstrate the details of the PCR laboratory when Viking Star sails to Oslo, Norway, in mid-November.

This is a first for the cruise industry, which recently received the go-ahead to begin cruising again under certain restrictions by the CDC.

For more information on Viking

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Cancels US Sailings Through the End of 2020

MSC Cruises

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cancel Remaining 2020 Sailings

NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas Cancels December Sailings

Cruise Lines Must Meet These Requirements Before Boarding Passengers Again

Travel Industry Hails CDC Cruise Framework as Positive First Step

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS