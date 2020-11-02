Viking Announces Completion of First PCR Laboratory at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Claudette Covey November 02, 2020
Viking has created what its calling the “first full-scale PCR laboratory at sea” onboard 930-passenger Viking Sea, which enables the cruise line to conduct guest and crew PCR testing.
“We have been working on this for a number of months, and today is important as it moves us one step closer to operating cruises again, without compromising the safety of our guests and crew,” said Matt Grimes, Viking’s vice president of maritime operations.
He added, “The recently announced CDC guidelines are clearly aligned with our public health research, and we welcome the agency’s push toward testing, as we believe this is the only way to safely operate. In our view, continuous PCR testing, along with our extensive onboard hygiene protocols, will lead to making Viking ships a safe place to get away to and explore the world.”
The new PCR lab aboard Viking Sea “has enough capacity for daily testing of every crew member and guest, which provides flexibility to respond to COVID-19 prevalence levels around the world,” Viking said.
The company added that it will demonstrate the details of the PCR laboratory when Viking Star sails to Oslo, Norway, in mid-November.
This is a first for the cruise industry, which recently received the go-ahead to begin cruising again under certain restrictions by the CDC.
For more information on Viking
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS