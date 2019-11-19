Virgin Voyages Announces Name, Details of Second Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood November 19, 2019
Virgin Voyages announced new details for the cruise line’s second ship Tuesday, dubbed the Valiant Lady.
The new vessel will debut in May 2021 and sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain. Bookings for Valiant Lady’s three feature itineraries open December 19.
The new Virgin Voyages’ ship will sail three different itineraries with breathtaking ports of call in the Mediterranean, including Barcelona, Cagliari, Gibraltar, Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille, Olbia and more.
Why Cruise Lines Are Expanding Ties to the Bahamas and CaribbeanCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Details of BOLT Roller CoasterCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Silver Cove Addition to Great...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Reveals First-Ever Sailing with All-Female...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship - Valiant Lady - and to deliver on our commitment to offer travelers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said in a statement.
“Our Sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship. After all, there is no better way to sail the seven seas than doing it the Virgin way.”
To give passengers more time to enjoy their destinations, Virgin Voyages announced every voyage would feature later stays in ports and a Friday overnight stay in Ibiza. The ship was also designed by some of the minds behind the world’s most loved boutique hotel brands.
The name Valiant Lady was chosen to embrace the idea that women design, captain, lead and champion change in the maritime industry. The new ship will utilize the Scarlet Squad program, which is aimed at recruiting, supporting and mentoring female shipboard talent.
Virgin Voyages' first ship, the Scarlet Lady, will debut in the spring of 2020. Just last week, Virgin Voyages revealed that the Scarlet Lady's maiden voyage will be full of celebrity-guest appearances and exclusive surprises.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS