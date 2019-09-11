Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Wed September 11 2019

Voyages to Antiquity to Cease Operations

Aegean Odyssey
PHOTO: Aegean Odyssey. (photo via Flickr/Patrice CALATAYU)

Small-ship cruise line Voyages to Antiquity announced that it will cease operations at the end of next month.

The company's lone ship, Aegean Odyssey recently experienced engine problems that forced the cruise line, which specializes in historical and cultural voyages to Europe, to cancel at least 10 summer sailings.

"Whilst we are pleased to advise that the ship has now been fully repaired and that the final four cruises of the 2019 season will go ahead as scheduled, the serious issue has had an impact on the future plans for Voyages to Antiquity and repairing the ship has been the absolute priority for management and the focus of the company during this difficult period," managing director Jos Dewing said in a statement.

"It is therefore with regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close Voyages to Antiquity at the end of October 2019, at which point our office in Oxford (U.K.) will close."

Dewing added that it will be "business as normal" over the next two months. "We will have staff answering calls and supporting those passengers still traveling with us in 2019."

After October, customers will be directed to the company's U.S. office.

Voyages to Antiquity joined the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) just last year.

