Want to Live on a Converted Cruise Ship?
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli October 17, 2020
Ocean Builders, a leading company known for its floating homes – and we aren’t talking houseboats here, folks – has a deal for all adventurers.
The company is taking a 30-year old ship formerly known as the Regal Princess and then the Pacific Dawn and turning it into a giant floating condo complex that will be anchored 12 miles off the shore of Panama City, Panama.
They are describing it as a place for “digital nomads, YouTube influencers and crypto-currency enthusiasts” to live and work, but you don’t have to fall under any of those categories to live there. If you have between $25,000 and $50,000, it’s all yours, according to CruiseRadio.net.
The ship will be renamed the MS Satoshi to honor Japanese crypto-currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto.
“The MS Satoshi is a business-focused environment where you can relocate your existing business, set up a new global head office, or come and start a new business and be supported in an environment of like-minded entrepreneurs,” Ocean Builders said on its website. “Everyone from digital nomads to YouTube influencers, startup teams, and existing businesses are welcome with office space available to accommodate you and your team.”
The company says the 804-foot, 777-cabin, 12-deck ship will be anchored 30 minutes from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama. It will include three restaurants, a juice bar, two cafes, three bars, two pools, four whirlpools, a water park and more. Bitcoin will be accepted throughout the ship for all goods and services, alongside the U.S. dollar and other forms of payment.
The 777 cabins will be auctioned off as condos, with the first 100 staterooms opening for bids on November 5. Buyers will acquire full ownership of their cabins and pay a monthly fee to cover operating expenses. Tentative initial pricing is estimated between $25,000 and $50,000.
In addition to permanent residential units, Ocean Builders says vacation rentals will also be available. Residents will have access to all of the ship’s amenities and be able to purchase meal plans or enjoy discounts at all the restaurants,
