WATCH: Cruise Passengers Cheer on Late Arrivals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2019
Normally, when people are late to a cruise ship and rushing to make the boat, the rest of the passengers kind of peer over the railing and pass judgment—even if internally—about responsibility and deadlines.
Not this time.
On a recent Norwegian Cruise Line trip, passengers by the hundreds cheered on three fellow passengers who were late in returning to the Norwegian Escape after taking an excursion while docked in Bermuda.
According to Newsweek, passengers were heard clapping and cheering and encouraging the late arrivals in a video taken by one of the guests already onboard.
The boat was scheduled to depart the Royal Navy Dockyard in Bermuda on June 14 and begin its return to New York City. The video shows two passengers running down the causeway with a third passenger—not in the video—who is also late.
All the while they are being cheered on by a good amount of fellow passengers until the applause ends and the ship’s horn blares as all three make it back.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS