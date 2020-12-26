WATCH: Disney Cruise Line Teases New Ship
Salagadoola
Mechicka boola
Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo
Put them together and what have you got?
Well, for starters, a brand new Disney Cruise Line ship!
To the strains of that unforgettable catchy tune from “Cinderella,” Disney Cruise Line has introduced a teaser video for its newest vessel, the Disney Wish.
The Wish will make its debut in the summer of 2022.
Disney Cruise Line currently operates four ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy. Three more ships have long been known to be in the works and set to join the fleet in 2022, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The name ‘Disney Wish’ had also been known for some time, but little else has been revealed, as per Disney’s modus operandi.
The inaugural cruises had been scheduled for January of 2022, but the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all parts of travel, including shipbuilding at the shipyard in Germany where the Wish is under construction. Hence the delay to the summer of 2022.
Here’s a look at the teaser video from Disney Cruise Line, including what will be the three-story atrium.
