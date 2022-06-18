What Was Supposed To Be World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Now Being Sold for Scrap
Construction on what is being billed as the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger count, capable of carrying more than 9,000 guests, has come to a halt at its shipyard in Germany, according to the travel site The Points Guy.
The shipyard, MV Werften, went bankrupt and the unnamed ship – allegedly earmarked for a cruise line that sails mostly in Asia – and now the unfinished vessel is apparently going to be sold for scrap metal and any of the systems and engines that were already installed.
The German shipping magazine anBord first wrote about the news.
The ship, known informally as the Global Dream 2, was owned by Genting Hong Kong Ltd., the bankrupt parent company that shuttered Crystal Cruises earlier this year after two ships were seized for unpaid fuel bills.
Because of the bankruptcy, the MV Werften shipbuilding facility owned by Genting was placed into insolvency by a German court. MV Werften was reportedly set to run out of cash by the summer.
Originally, the Global Dream 2 and the sister ship Global Dream were on order for Dream Cruises, but that company was also owned by Genting and fell apart financially as well.
The Global Dream sister ship is said to be nearly 80 percent complete and will likely be finished and perhaps sold, but the Global Dream 2 is not nearly as far along in terms of construction.
