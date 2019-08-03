What’s New in the Cruise Industry This August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Janeen Christoff August 03, 2019
Expedition Cruising on the Rise
Todd Smith, founder of AdventureSmith Explorations, shared insights into why the future of expedition cruising is so bright.
“Expedition cruising is a perfect match for travelers seeking to check off hard-to-reach, bucket-list destinations sustainably and actively,” explains Smith. “Flexible routes allow for spontaneous exploration and that spirit of adventure that today’s travelers value.”
Small ship adventures are leading the way and have grown exponentially over the years.
We have seen remarkable growth in interest in expedition cruising since the founding of our company in 2003. Year over year from 2013 to 2018, our booked passenger count grew over 150 percent,” said Smith. “
“Alaska, Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands are consistently our most in-demand destinations for expedition cruising,” he added.
Glamping at Sea With Celebrity
Onboard the Celebrity Flora, guests can book the top deck onboard and sleep under the stars. The 100-person cruise ship’s deck includes two luxuriously inviting cabanas, one fitted with a double bed for sleeping and the other for enjoying dining al fresco.
Passengers can book the top deck for one night out of the entire trip.
Countdown to MSC Grandiosa
There are just 100 days until MSC Cruises welcomes its newest ship, MSC Grandiosa.
The ship features the latest in environmental technology, with increased energy efficiency, state-of-the-art recycling facilities and waste management systems and technology for cleaner ship emissions.
Every stateroom on the ship will be equipped with ZOE, MSC Cruises’ voice-enabled artificial intelligence that can speak seven languages.
MSC will also introduce two brand-new Cirque du Soleil at Sea performances.
Healthy Sailings
Princess Cruises was named one of the healthiest cruises, according to Shape Magazine.
"We're honored to be acknowledged by SHAPE magazine in its Healthy Travel Awards. In addition to the Lotus Spa and fitness center, we're equally thrilled to see the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger Program in Alaska recognized," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.
"The Junior Ranger Program is a special partnership with the National Park Service designed to help our youth guests appreciate the vast wildlife and landscape exclusive to this region of the world,” Swartz added. “We're always striving to offer our guests the most unique and transformative experiences to promote wellness and relaxation, ensuring they come back new."
