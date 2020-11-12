Last updated: 05:31 PM ET, Thu November 12 2020

Windstar Cancels Remaining January, February 2021 Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff November 12, 2020

Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations
PHOTO: Windstar Cruises' Wind Spirit in Moorea. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises has canceled its January and February sailings for 2021. The cruise line had previously canceled all of its remaining 2020 sailings earlier but said that it had made the “difficult decision to cancel our cruise departures further out.”

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Reports Significant Interest in Mock Cruises

Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions Reveals Cutting-Edge Design of Its Second...

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Cruise to Likely Restart First for Parent Company

Viking Sky, Viking Cruises

Viking Secures $500 Million Additional Investment

Norwegian Epic

NCLH Brands Eyeing Test Cruises as Soon as January

ADVERTISING

As of right now, Windstar will resume sailing in March.

The first cruise will be onboard the Wind Spirit on March 25, 2021, sailing in Tahiti.

The Star Breeze will set sail on March 27, 2021, in the Caribbean.

April 2021 will see a resumption of cruising in Europe. Star Legend will sail April 7, 20201, in the Mediterranean, followed by the Wind Star on April 13 and the Wind Surf on April 24.

The Star Pride will set sail in Northern Europe on July 6, 2021.

Travelers can still book Windstar Cruises and take advantage of special deals, including a drinks included promotion for sailings in Tahiti.

For more information on Windstar Cruises, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Reports Significant Interest in Mock Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Docuseries

Positive COVID-19 Test Result Curtails First Caribbean Cruise

Aurora Expeditions Reveals Cutting-Edge Design of Its Second Expedition Ship

Carnival Cruise to Likely Restart First for Parent Company

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS