Windstar Cancels Remaining January, February 2021 Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff November 12, 2020
Windstar Cruises has canceled its January and February sailings for 2021. The cruise line had previously canceled all of its remaining 2020 sailings earlier but said that it had made the “difficult decision to cancel our cruise departures further out.”
As of right now, Windstar will resume sailing in March.
The first cruise will be onboard the Wind Spirit on March 25, 2021, sailing in Tahiti.
The Star Breeze will set sail on March 27, 2021, in the Caribbean.
April 2021 will see a resumption of cruising in Europe. Star Legend will sail April 7, 20201, in the Mediterranean, followed by the Wind Star on April 13 and the Wind Surf on April 24.
The Star Pride will set sail in Northern Europe on July 6, 2021.
Travelers can still book Windstar Cruises and take advantage of special deals, including a drinks included promotion for sailings in Tahiti.
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS