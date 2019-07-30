Windstar Cruises’ New Voyage Collection Debuts 50 New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises July 30, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The new itineraries increase Windstar’s offerings to 330 ports with more than 2,500 personalized tours exploring international cultures. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
In our high-tech digital world, the simple pleasures of a beautifully produced print publication speaks wonders. That’s the concept behind Windstar Cruises’ new 2019-2021 Voyage Collection. The brochure presents an abundance of colorful choices including 50 brand new itineraries, featured amongst nearly 700 cruise and cruise tour dates available now through 2021. The award-winning small ship line now visits 330 ports of call around the world, and offers more than 2,500 shore excursions to bring cruise guests closer to new destinations and local cultures.
Expedition Cruising is on the RiseCruise Line & Cruise Ship
New Cruise Ship Terminal Opens in BelfastCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Memorabilia Auction Exhibit Scheduled for Queen Mary 2 Fall...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Helen Mirren Named Scenic Eclipse GodmotherCruise Line & Cruise Ship
“It’s been fun work for our talented team adding more than 200 new ports of call in the last couple of years. Being a leader in destination delivery, we know that the ports we visit and how we visit them makes all the difference. We’re up to 330 ports and 2,500 shore excursions and place a monumental effort into designing cruises with more time in port and more overnights. Offering longer cruises on smaller ships, we take an uncommon approach to travel, allowing guests to discover places on a more personal level, in an authentic and culturally immersive way,” says Windstar president John Delaney.
The boutique line’s deployment expansion includes adding the following regions in 2018: Alaska; Canada & New England; Asia including the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan; increasing Northern Europe sailings with more visits to Norway, United Kingdom, and Greenland; while 2019 saw more ports in Japan, cruises to Indonesia, the U.S. West Coast, and Mexico. In 2020 and 2021, Windstar will sail to: Australia & New Zealand; South Pacific Islands; Western Caribbean featuring cruises homeporting from Miami; Central America; and expanded Mediterranean sailings to Israel and Egypt, as well as returning to Istanbul, Seville, and the Corinth Canal, with more to come.
With the release of the Voyage Collection, Windstar is using this gorgeous and immersive piece to showcase the programs, shore excursions, and amenities, as well as incredible destinations where Windstar sails. In short, it’s everything you need—right at your fingertips—to plan your next travel adventure. Here’s a sneak peek at what's inside.
Authentic Excursions
The Voyage Collection starts off with a look at what makes Windstar’s shore excursions so special. Find out why the line’s shore program keeps winning awards, including the innovative Signature Expeditions that offer biologist-led excursions by kayak and Zodiac launched directly from the ship; expanding next to Australia/New Zealand. Discover Windstar’s three tiers of tours, including Essentials, Concierge, and Beyond Ordinary collections, and the more than 2,500 options to choose from. Meet the experts behind every trip, including the people who create all these amazing experiences.
Windstar’s Secret Recipe
When it comes to dining, Windstar isn’t like any other cruise line. Meals include fresh local ingredients, often selected by the ship’s chef on a trip to the local market. There are multiple onboard dining choices with open seating, no surcharges, and no fancy dress codes. Get to know Windstar’s own star corporate chef, and learn about the hospitality/cruise expert behind Windstar’s new wine list. The Voyage Collection also shows what it means to sail with the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, from meeting culinary superstars on various James Beard Foundation Culinary Themed Cruises to sampling dishes created by the world’s best chefs.
The Perfect Ships
Get to know Windstar’s fleet and understand why size really matters: six small ships carrying fewer than 350 guests. Find out how Windstar’s $250 Million Star Plus Initiative is re-vitalizing the line’s three all-suite Star Class ships with new dining experiences and two new restaurants; expanded spa and fitness center; 50 new suites including a small-ship first, the Grand Owner’s Suite (3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom) with open living/dining and spacious veranda. Learn about the world’s largest sailing, Wind Surf, sailing into 2020 with a renovated lounge and relocated top-deck spa and fitness center.
Beyond Ordinary
Discover how Windstar does everything differently, including local performances and lectures on board, optional amenity packages, its exclusive Open Bridge, and a complimentary Watersports Platform. Get more details on how the line handles travel logistics, including pre- and post-cruise hotels with its Easy Stays program, and air programs. Learn about Select Sailings by Windstar, a collection of special itineraries for travelers who have “been there, and done that” already.
2020: South Pacific & Sailings Down Under
The Voyage Collection showcases Windstar’s dazzling expansion of its global footprint with cruises to an entirely new continent and region: Australia and New Zealand. Look for in-depth explorations from Auckland and Sydney taking in the best of both countries from major cities to quaint towns such as Art Deco-inspired Napier, New Zealand; sailings take place on the newly reimagined Star Breeze, an all-suite ship. For sail ship enthusiasts, consider embarking on Wind Spirit as she makes an epic South Pacific round trip trek from Tahiti to Singapore, visiting secluded tropical islands like little known Niue and the white sand beaches of Yasawa-I-Rara.
Exploring Asia
In 2020, Windstar returns to Asia after a one-year hiatus on immersive Southeast Asia and Grand Japan country-intensive cruises, while adding destinations like Indonesia with sailings between Benoa (Bali) and Singapore. Expect amazing sights and natural wonders: the unspoiled beaches of Pantara Island, the UNESCO-designated temple complex of Borobudur, and rarely visited ports like Lembar, where guests can experience true island life.
More Destination Discovery
Throughout the rest of the Voyage Collection guests can explore other new destinations. There’s homeporting from Miami—a first for the line—which is part of the 2020 Star Breeze Star Plus maiden voyage. In 2020, Wind Spirit will call for the first time on Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga, and the Cook Islands. The 2020 Alaska season will feature first-time visits to tiny ports like Petersburg near the spectacular LeConte Glacier, and new scenic cruising to the massive Hubbard Glacier. In Europe, look for themed-cruise events like SAIL Amsterdam or the Grand Prix of Monaco; or opt in to new and newly returning ports in Greece, Turkey, Egypt, France, Israel, and Iceland, just to name a few.
Destination Overviews
Each area visited by Windstar is presented in detail with stunning photography, exciting itineraries, unrivaled shore excursions, and special programs worth noting. Each section begins with highlights of the region and recommended excursions to capture quick points of comparison. The Voyage Collection also showcases hand-picked ports around the world, giving you a taste of what makes sailing with Windstar so unique.
Star Collector Voyages
Windstar offers Star Collector Voyages, a special collection that allows travelers to combine multiple itineraries into a single trip in order to get an in-depth exploration of a region. The brochure presents various Star Collector combinations in an easy-to-digest format that helps guests compare and consider the nearly 200 options, all with complimentary laundry service. Aim long with epic voyages up to 60 days including Grand South Pacific, Grand Caribbean Adventure, and Grand European Tour.
Windstar Yacht Club
Discover the benefits of being a returning guest with Windstar Cruises, which include not only exclusives onboard the ships but also discounts and upgrades at sister companies that are part of the Xanterra Travel Collection.
To receive a copy of the 2019-2021 Voyage Collection, plan an authentic small ship cruise with Windstar, or learn about booking offers, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 855-812-2949, or visit www.windstarcruises.com/request-a-brochure.
SOURCE: Windstar Cruises press release.
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Australia, New Zealand, Caribbean, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS