World’s First Hybrid Cruise Ship, Roald Amundsen Makes Electrifying Debut
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Janeen Christoff September 30, 2019
The world’s first hybrid cruise ship has set sail. The Roald Amundsen has completed her inaugural sailing of the Northwest Passage successfully.
The ship, which can sail 20 to 30 minutes on battery power alone, is truly “electrifying,” in the words of Hurtigruten’s CEO Daniel Skjeldam. From bridge to bow, the ship is technologically one of the most advanced vessels at sea.
Its innovative features are not just on the inside but will wow clients from the moment they step on board and take in the seven-deck tall video screen that projects images of local sights as they jet from deck to deck on the three available elevators.
On the inside, the ship’s engine room is a marvel.
Inside are two large battery packs—with space for several more—that operate similar to a Toyota Prius, using a system called “peak shaving.” This enables the ship’s engines to operate at a steady RPM and cuts 20 percent of emissions. The Roald Amundsen can also sail for 20 to 30 minutes on battery power alone.
Carnival Corporation Donates Over 10 Million Pounds of...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Announces Return to New Orleans, Adds...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Saves Three Men Stranded in the South PacificCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Saves Migrants From Mediterranean SeaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
In concert with the cruise line’s efforts to operate more environmentally friendly vessels, Hurtigruten runs its other ships on clean diesel rather than heavy crude, which leads to fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions fleet-wide.
The cruise line is dedicated to environmental stewardship and the Roald Amundsen is designed to set a new standard for the company going forward as it looks to bigger, more powerful battery packs and bio-gasoline to run its ships.
Older ships are being converted to Liquid Nitrogen Gas, but Hurtigruten doesn’t see this as a long-term solution as more sustainable fuel sources continue to become available.
For guests onboard, the Scandinavian touch can be seen throughout the ship's design. Public spaces feel warm and inviting and rooms have a cozy feeling as well as an adventurous vibe.
The ship has 256 staterooms and suites and carries 530 passengers. All are outside cabins and 50 percent have balconies.
Large, floor to ceiling windows are everywhere onboard including cabins and especially in suites, allowing natural light to flood, providing a spacious and airy feeling.
Passengers can take advantage of a number of unique features onboard the ship, including the Science Center, a spa with three treatment rooms and a large sauna that offers stunning views of the open sea.
The ship is currently headed to Antarctica for its first sailing season and will then return to Vancouver, where it will sail roundtrip Alaska voyages for the 2020 summer season.
For more information on Hurtigruten, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS