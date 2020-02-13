2020 Travvy Awards: The Islands of Tahiti Named Best Destination
Destination & Tourism Tahiti Tourisme Rich Thomaselli February 13, 2020
Even in this day and age of 24/7 information and virtual reality and the ability to immerse yourself in a destination before ever getting there, the Islands of Tahiti remain one of the few places in the world that maintains an aura around it.
There is still something of a mystery about this exotic culture, a place that whispers romance at every turn, a site where all the colors you can imagine form a canvas of inspiration.
Perhaps it is no surprise then that The Islands of Tahiti have been named the 2020 Travvy Award winner for Best Overall Destination.
The allure of Tahiti has never wavered. From the moment you arrive at the airport, with live music wafting through the terminal and Tahitian natives greeting you with flowers, it’s simply magic.
Tahiti is actually a collection of 118 islands in the South Pacific of what is known as French Polynesia. Many of the islands and atolls are still uninhabited, but there are eight where most tourists head—the main island of Tahiti, Huahine, Bora Bora, Tikehau, Taha’a, Raiatea, Moorea and Rangiroa. And while each one has the legendary turquoise waters and white sand beaches, each also has its own character and personality.
While romance is the predominant theme here, Tahiti is so much more. You can hike, you can see the most amazing flora and fauna, swim of course, and dive.
Oh boy, can you dive.
Many divers will tell you that there is no greater place in the world to dive among coral reefs, caves, lagoons, and the most amazing, colorful schools of fish you will ever see.
Including sharks.
Yes, Tahiti literally has everything you want. Or nothing you want. You can be as active as you please, or you can just take it slow and enjoy the romance.
The Islands of Tahiti are not to be missed.
Here are the other Travvy Award winners in the destination categories.
Best City Destination - U.S./Canada: New York City (Gold); Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Destination - Europe: Visit Britain (Gold); Malta (Silver)
Best Cruise Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); New Zealand (Silver)
Best Cruise Destination - Central & South America: Panama (Gold); Chile (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Jamaica (Gold); Puerto Rico (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination - Mexico: Riviera Maya (Gold); Riviera Nayarit (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination - U.S./Canada: New Orleans (Gold); Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Destination Overall: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Australia (Silver - tie); Jamaica (Silver - tie)
Best Expedition/Adventure Destination - Overall: Alaska (Gold); Chile (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Fiji (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Saint Lucia (Gold); Jamaica (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Baja California Sur (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - U.S./Canada: Hawaii (Gold); US Virgin Islands (Silver)
Best LGBTQ Destination - Domestic: San Francisco (Gold); Miami Beach (Silver)
Best LGBTQ Destination - International: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Gold); Puerto Vallarta (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); New Zealand (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Turks & Caicos (Gold); Barbados (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - International: Barbados (Gold); Los Cabos (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Baja California Sur (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - U.S./Canada: Hawaii (Gold); Miami Beach (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Africa: South African Tourism (Gold); Ministry of Tourism of Morocco (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Tourism New Zealand (Gold); Tourism Australia (TA) (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Caribbean/Bahamas: Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold); Discover Puerto Rico (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Mexico: Riviera Nayarit Visitors & Convention Bureau (Gold); Yucatan Convention Center (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Overall: Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold); Tourism Australia (TA) (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - U.S./Canada: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (Gold); Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (Silver - tie); New Orleans & Company (Silver - tie)
Best Wedding Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: St. Lucia (Gold); Jamaica (Silver)
Best Wedding Destination - Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Yucatan (Silver)
Best Wedding Destination - Overall: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Barbados (Silver)
