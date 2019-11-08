48 Hours in Savannah, Georgia
Destination & Tourism Allison Ramirez November 08, 2019
Time flies when you’re having fun, and 48 hours in the Hostess City is definitely not enough. It is the perfect amount of time, though, to get a feel for all the things you’ll want to do when you return, over and over again.
Immerse yourself in Savannah’s food culture, old and classic Southern spots, cool, new pizza joints, coffee, vegan dishes, cheese plates, oysters and lots of wine. Two restaurants in the 108.7 square-mile city have been featured on Chef’s Table, and the bars are popping, too. Dive in for our take on a fun-filled weekend you’ll never forget in Georgia’s oldest city.
Food and Drink
Artillery is a new(er) kid on the block, an impeccably-designed cocktail bar in a restored and historic space that was once home to an armory. It’s the perfect predecessor to a very Southern night out, including dinner at the Olde Pink House, which is inside an old pink Colonial home (you know the one) and is about as fancy as Savannah dining gets.
After dinner, grab a drink downstairs in the restaurant’s cellar tavern and sing along to tunes while the house musician goes to town on the piano. If you’re looking for finer dining, head a couple of miles south to Elizabeth on 37th for seafood and seasonal dishes inside a 120-year-old mansion.
The cutest and possibly tastiest brunch you’ll find is smack in the middle of downtown Savannah at Little Duck Diner. Be sure to make a reservation because people go crazy for the cocktails here—like the lavender bubble bath bellini and the Hari Kari bloody Mary that include a signature rubber ducky floating on top. How fun is that?
Southern charm meets Asian fusion in most of the dishes here, including the Bibimbap bowl with Japanese rice, kimchi, pickled carrots and crispy nori, and the Korean beef egg rolls. The crispy fried chicken and waffle with Sriracha syrup is to die for, as well.
There’s a lot of eating involved in a trip to Savannah, so we’ll make it easy for you. Get a cheese plate, some snacks and a bottle of wine with friends at Husk Savannah. For dinner, make your way to The Grey, found inside an old greyhound station. You'll need reservations here, too, but it’s worth it, from the whole fried flounder to the Devil’s Food cake with blackberries and spicy chocolate ice cream. If you’re looking for something a little more casual, grab a bar seat at the Grey Market, where the chef reimagines her favorite New York City deli-style dishes in an ultra-chic but still casual space.
Grab a Tex-Mex breakfast and coffee at Foxy Loxy or go for a plant-based brunch at the Fox & Fig Cafe. It’s never too early for cheese and bread—Squirrel’s Pizza opens at 11 am Tuesday through Sunday and serves up fresh and crispy Neapolitan-style pizza, salads, sandwiches and sliders, plus it has a full bar.
You’re probably not trying to eat anymore after all this, but NYC transplant Fat Radish is a lovely place to enjoy a light happy hour of shishito peppers, garden avocado and kale dip with chips and refreshing cocktails like the strawberry julep with Bourbon and mint. Right outside of town is the Wyld Dock Bar. This waterside spot is the place to catch that magical Savannah sunset. Get a little boozy here, play bocce ball or hang by the fire pit and then call it a night.
Museums and Tours
This small city not only packs a punch when it comes to restaurants, but it also offers endless activities like the SCAD Museum of Art. Open since 2002, this contemporary art museum was founded as part of the Savannah College of Art and Design and features work from international artists. Though this museum isn’t very big, it’s really a treat and a can’t-miss while in town.
Telfair Museums are also worth visiting and include the Jepson Center, the Telfair Academy and the Owens-Thomas House, bridging art, history and architecture. Current and ongoing exhibitions include “Before Midnight: Bonaventure and the Bird Girl” (Sylvia Shaw Judson’s iconic sculpture Bird Girl within the context of the history and art of Bonaventure Cemetery) and “Savannah Scenes” (paintings of Savannah and by Savannah artists).
A personal favorite is the evening ghost tour, taken in a real hearse. Ride around town and learn about Savannah’s haunted past, history and enjoy lots of laughs along the way. Book this ahead of time, as tours are usually sold out.
Outdoors, Shopping and Other Activities
If you need to work off all the food and drinks—and trust me, you will—plan some fun daytime activities like jogging around Forsyth Park or heading to Bonaventure Cemetery or Fort Pulaski for self-guided walking tours.
Bonaventure has an eerily calm energy, possibly unlike any other place I’ve ever been to, and I guarantee you won’t want to leave once you’re there. Take a good camera with you and snap pictures of the historic tombstones, huge trees and Spanish moss while zenning out to the soft hum of cicadas throughout.
Move your body and find your center at Savannah Yoga Center, which has been the city’s go-to yoga studio since 2003. For shopping, there’s the ever-changing and always wonderful Paris Market, Savannah Bee Company, where you can sample various kinds of honey before buying, and shopSCAD, a retail gallery featuring works by SCAD artists.
For more information on Savannah, Georgia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Allison Ramirez
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS