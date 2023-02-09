5 Campgrounds Worth Traveling to for Valentine's Day Getaway
Destination & Tourism Broadry February 09, 2023
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you are likely thinking of what you and your significant other should do to celebrate. If you are looking to shake things up this year, one idea you may want to consider is camping.
That’s right, camping will give you and your partner the opportunity to experience new adventures together, unplug from your busy lives, work together, explore, and maybe face your fears a little too. You will be surrounded by beautiful landscapes and can even spend a night under the stars.
Whether it is your first time camping together or you’re experts, this list includes some of the best campgrounds to visit and some of the most romantic destinations in the U.S.
Russian River RV Campground – California
Located in northern Sonoma County you can find Russian River RV Campground. The campground is scattered with hiking trails and situated along the water. Whether you are looking to pitch a tent or cozy up in a cabin, this is the perfect destination. While you're there you can enjoy some of the many attractions nearby such a wine tasting in California’s wine country or get out and explore the epic redwoods together at Riverfront Regional Park just half an hour away.
Sunshine Key RV Resort – Florida
If your idea of a romantic getaway involves sunshine, the beach, and glamping, then Sunshine Key is the destination for you. Stay in a waterfront tiny house in the Sunshine Key Tiny House Village, located on-site. Enjoy paradise by kayaking or paddleboarding in the Gulf or relax by the pool together. You won't
regret making a day trip to nearby Key West and checking out the lively downtown area or taking a sunset cruise together.
Verde Valley RV Campground – Arizona
Visit Verde Valley in Arizona for a truly memorable camping experience. Situated along the Verde River between the mountains, this campground offers a great destination to build a tent together or enjoy a cabin, cottage or tiny house. While visiting you can swim, hike, fish and even stargaze. Located in Cottonwood, a Dark Sky Community, this is the perfect place to spend the night under the stars. Venture to downtown Sedona and take a hot air balloon ride for the ultimate romantic excursion.
Natchez Trace RV Campground – Tennessee
Just outside of Music City you can stay at Natchez Trace RV Campground. Perfect for any adventurous couple, you can explore hiking trails, fishing, and even mini golf on-site. Stay in a cabin or make your getaway even more unique by staying in the Natchez Trace Tiny House Village. Venture to downtown Nashville for vibrant nightlife on Broadway Street and dance to your favorite songs.
Whalers Rest RV Campground – Oregon
Explore the Pacific Northwest by staying at Whalers Rest. Positioned on the coast of Oregon, you can find breathtaking views of the ocean and the lush forest surrounding the campground. Snuggle up at the campfire while toasting s’mores near your cabin or tent or make your trip even more memorable by exploring the area nearby. Head to Thor’s Well to see a hidden gem or spend the day in the cutest fishing town, Newport.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Broadry
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS