5 Things to Know About the Champagne Region of France
Destination & Tourism Will McGough June 13, 2019
Love bubbly? Here’s what you need to know about visiting its mecca in France.
Major Hub: A Taste of City Life in Reims
Champagne is the name of the region at large; it includes many villages, small towns and agricultural areas, with some larger cities, like Chateau Thierry and Epernay, offering a little hustle and bustle. If you’re looking for more than a champagne buzz at night, you’ll want to set up shop in Champagne’s biggest city, Reims, a full-service yet still-quaint city with dozens of hotel options, including international brands (which will sit well with loyalty members).
One Stop Shopping at ‘Champagne Row’ in Epernay
In Epernay, the Avenue de Champagne is an impressive collection of historic mansions, neo-Classical villas and champagne houses. It is considered, in a way, to be the epicenter of champagne thanks to its concentration of production houses, including high-end producers like Moët and Chandon, Mercier, Perrier-Jouët and others.
The Past and Present of Champagne Production
The most famous figurehead of the Champagne region is the French monk Dom Perignon, after which Moët and Chandon have named one of its prestigious varietals. You can visit his grave in the Église Saint-Sindulphe in Hautvillers, where a tour guide can bring forth details of his life and influence on the development of bubbly in France. Though he did not invent champagne, he is credited with establishing many rules and best practices of its production at a time when there were few (see the Canon Godinot, published in 1718).
After visiting the grave, continue on to a present-day champagne house, like Jack Demiere, to learn how bubbly is made—the unique process requires the bottles to be turned when cellared, and for the necks of the bottles to be frozen to eject impurities.
You can also learn about the economies of sale in Champagne. The cost of bubbly is controlled by limiting the amount of production; that is, the number of bottles that are produced each year are under a strict cap. By limiting the size of the market, the price can be kept above a threshold. This is why you can find very good red or white wine for cheap in France (5 euros, for example), but you cannot find cheap Champagne (bottles typically more than 20 euros).
Get There: Take the Train, Rent a Car, Cruise the River
You can rent a car and self-drive around the Champagne region—this provides the most flexibility and freedom—though nothing is as convenient as taking the rail. Trains to Epernay (1.5 hours) and Reims (3/4 hour) leave daily from Paris’ Gare de l'Est station.
For those interested in taking the scenic route, CroisiEurope’s Marne River cruise on the MS Raymonde goes right through the region on a six-day itinerary that includes stops and tours in Epernay, Reims, Hautvillers and Chateau Thierry.
When to Visit
Each year, the harvest takes place sometime between late August and October, depending on the weather throughout the season. It’s a good time to visit for the celebrations that come along with it, and also for the buzz it creates in picking and bottling.
In the spring, the rapeseed fields are in full bloom, an eye-popping bright yellow that creates quilt-like patchwork along with the green agricultural fields. Mid-summer offers the longest days and the best chance of sunny weather; it can be rainy in the shoulder seasons.
For more information on France
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Will McGough
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS