7 Incredible Hidden Gems in Baja California, Mexico
Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik April 01, 2022
The amazing Baja California (Mexico) peninsula is one of the most unique travel destinations in the world. Home to over 2,000 miles of stunningly picturesque coastline, the region spans from Tijuana/Ensenada in the north to Los Cabos at its most southern tip.
Visitors to this part of Mexico are treated to comfortable year-round weather, a myriad of incredible water, land and eco-adventures, picture-perfect beaches and the freshest Baja Pacific seafood. Its off-the-beaten-path towns and villages offer exciting and unexpected surprises at every turn. And we guarantee that each one of these places we’ve traveled to will provide its very own unique local experience.
San Felipe
Considered one of Baja Mexico’s best-kept secrets, San Felipe is located on the northeastern side of the Baja peninsula. It’s a throwback to earlier times when Mexican coastal towns were mere fishing villages and life was easygoing and carefree.
San Felipe is well-known for its beach camping and RV parks, though there are motels, ranch sites and vacation homes. And many are located right on the sparkling tourmaline waters of the Sea of Cortez.
Like most Mexican coastal towns, San Felipe has a Malecon—a walkable waterfront promenade with an iconic lighthouse, thatched palapa restaurants, pristine beaches and a host of colorful shops.
San Felipe is also home to the world’s largest cactus, the Mexican Cardón. Endemic to the deserts of Baja, California this cactus is related to the Saguaro but is even more massive. These thousand-year-old icons of the Sonoran Desert can be found just a short ride from San Felipe in a natural reserve known by the local expats as The Valley of the Giants.
Valle de Guadalupe
Wine lovers who’ve visited this Mexican vinicultural country can’t help but share their stories of this incredible appellation that’s become one of the fastest-growing wine regions in North America. Producing 90 percent of all wines coming from Mexico, the Valle, as the locals call it, is located just 25 miles from the northern Ensenada coast. But it’s so worth the drive.
Jesuit priests planted the first grapevines here in the 18th century. Today, there are over 110 wineries in the Valle located throughout the rolling picturesque valley with a backdrop of boulder-stacked mountains. The wines here are absolutely amazing as is the myriad of new creative chef-driven farm-to-table dining venues and accommodations ranging from quaint bed and breakfasts to eco-lofts built into the sloping rocky hillsides. Whether it’s for a weekend or combined stay with coastal Ensenada, the Valle is a must-visit destination that will not disappoint.
Loreto
This seaside resort town located in Southern Baja is known for its splendid beaches, magnificent natural islands, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking and other waterborne activities.
The oldest town in Baja Mexico, Loreto was founded by Jesuit missionaries in 1697 and is home to the peninsula’s first mission.
Visitors often come here for total relaxation, though there are plenty of water and land adventures to keep you busy. Off-roading is immensely popular as are horseback riding, golf, hiking, biking and ocean sports. Scuba diving from Puerto Escondido or Loreto Marina is especially excellent from June to November. And snorkelers don’t have to go far to explore coral reefs teeming with marine life just off the Loreto Bay shores. Isla Coronado is only a 30-minute boat ride from the marina offering pearly white-sand beaches and the most magnificent crystalline turquoise seas.
La Paz
Once upon a time, famous author John Steinbeck fell in love with a magnificent relaxed breezy Baja seaside port named La Paz. The alluring harbor town on the Sea of Cortez provided the inspiration for his novel “The Pearl.”
La Paz meaning “The Peace” is located about an hour and a half from Los Cabos, and what a beautiful place it is. Without a doubt, the most incredibly picturesque and secretive of the Baja peninsula beaches has to be stunning Belandra Bay.
Surrounded by massive rock formations, Belandra’s waters are pristine, shallow, warm and inviting. Known as the “Laguna de la Colores” its six different striking colors of blue and turquoise swirls dazzle the eyes. Thatch-roofed palapas line a spit of sand along the beachline.
One of the most beloved things to do in the area is swimming with the whale sharks. These gentle marine giants are the largest fish on our planet. From October to April, they come here to feed in the plankton-rich waters.
Santiago
We’ve all heard the term “oasis in the desert.” But stopping on the way to La Paz, we encountered the real deal. Located just outside the sleepy Baja hamlet of Santiago, this stunning oasis nestled in lush vegetation appears oddly out of place with the surrounding dry barren desert landscape.
Nothing could have prepared us for this unbelievable view. It's not some small spring-fed pool shaded by a few date palms—this massive marvel is an impressively-sized body of azure water dotted with tree-covered islands and surrounded by a spectacular forest of stately palms. With its abundant green plant life, it looks like something out of a Jurassic Park film.
Surrounded by citrus orchards of mango, orange and grapefruit, Santiago is also known for its cheese and agriculture. This quaint hamlet sports a magnificent relic of Baja’s Spanish colonial past—the Mission of Santiago de los Coras Aiñiní. Founded in 1724 by an Italian Jesuit priest, the mission took its name from the Coras, native people of the region. This plain and stately mission adds a simple yet timeless sense of serenity to the quiet picturesque village.
Todos Santos
An easy drive from Los Cabos on well-maintained roads, the palm-fringed desert oasis of Todos Santos provides an ideal respite from the touristy chaos of Cabo. Situated at the foothills of the rugged Sierra de la Laguna Mountains on the Pacific side of the Baja Peninsula, this charming cobblestoned village is the perfect blend of Mexican history, culture and hospitality.
Nestled amongst ancient mango and palm orchards, with spectacular views overlooking the white sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean, Todos Santos today is what Los Cabos was 20 years ago. Home to artists, musicians, filmmakers and surfers, the town captivates and intrigues with an appealing blend of an easy, laid-back atmosphere with an added air of cultural sophistication. Yet, the village maintains its traditional Baja Mexican flavor. Townspeople are friendly, hospitable, gracious and happy to regale visitors with tales of its rich history and centuries-old traditions.
Todos Santos meaning “All Saints” is one of about 130 unique Mexican towns to be designated a Pueblo Magico, or magic town for its natural beauty, cultural riches or historic relevance. And what a magnificent town it is. Playa Las Palmas is a seductive secluded beach known only to the locals—though they happily shared its hidden location with us. Jaw-dropping Playa Los Cerritos provides the area’s safest swimming and best surfing. Bottom line: this is a place you have to visit!
San Jose del Cabo
Though the entire southern tip of the peninsula known as Los Cabos has gotten a reputation of being overbuilt and overgrown, it remains rich in natural beauty. And it truly has so many hidden treasures if you know where to find them.
Los Cabos is anchored by touristy Cabo San Lucas on the western Pacific side of Los Cabos and its sister city San Jose del Cabo to the east. This historic town of San Jose enchants visitors with its old adobe buildings painted in bright tropical colors. The Spanish colonial town’s history dates back to the 1700s. Here you’ll find quaint historic inns, boutique art galleries and inviting family-owned eateries.
One of the most memorable highlights of our visit here was discovering two working farms that raise their own produce and livestock and serve it at their stunningly beautiful restaurants. Flora Farms and Los Tamarindos are delightful places to visit, relax, dine or take part in a fascinating and fun cooking class with a local chef.
An unknown author once said, “The trick about hidden treasures is that you can’t find them until you start digging. Every destination in the world has them.”
We’re just thankful that Baja, California Mexico has so many of these hidden gems to explore and enjoy. And we are looking forward to finding more.
