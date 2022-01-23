22 Great Mexican Coastal Destinations for 2022
Destination & Tourism Alex Temblador January 23, 2022
Coast to Coast in Mexico
Mexico's coastal cities have long drawn tourists who want to experience the warm blue waters and sandy beaches of the beautiful country. Although some cities have gained international fame for their resort offerings, there are some extraordinary coastal destinations that offer a more relaxed experience. In this guide, we'll show you how diverse Mexico's coastal cities are and the wide range of experiences offered in each one.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Alex Temblador
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS