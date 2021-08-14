9 Great Campgrounds To Spend Autumn Days
Destination & Tourism Broadry August 14, 2021
Summer may be the most popular season to hit the road in your RV, but after your first fall campout, you may never go back. There’s a case to be made for camping cozy: the promise of hot chocolate, warm sweaters, gorgeous foliage, crisp air, and campfires may be enough to sway any adventurous family.
But, don’t write autumn off if you prefer warm weather on your excursions; plenty of campsites experience more enjoyable warm temperatures in fall after scorching summers. At many sites, you can continue to enjoy the sun, the water, and that nostalgic summer feel (without the summer hoards) well into the fall.
For families looking to beat the heat, the waits, and the crowds at the best US campsites, and enjoy some of the unique sights and experiences autumn has to offer, this fall is the perfect time to plan your next adventure. Here are some of the best campsites to make the most of your new favorite camping season.
Smuggler’s Den Campground, Maine
Smuggler’s Den Campground near Acadia National Park makes the most of the fall camping season. The site stays open into late October, later than most others around it, allowing campers to take advantage of Maine’s peak foliage season. Under the vibrant leaves, campers at Smuggler’s Den can also partake in a variety of autumn festivities offered by the site, including a wine tasting and an October brew fest.
Northampton/Springfield KOA, Massachusetts
There’s nothing quite like a picturesque New England fall. With its winding roads, mountain backdrop, small-town shops and cafes, and colorful array of leaves, the Berkshires might as well be a movie set by the time autumn hits. Staying at the Northhampton/Springfield KOA campsite, you can explore all the area has to offer in its favored season.
The Ammonoosuc Campground, Vermont
Open all year round, the Ammonoosuc Campground is proof that summer is not the only season that has scenery and adventure to offer campers. Depending on when you plan your autumn trip, you see the White Mountains decked out in vivid, changing foliage or gleaming, fresh snow. Campers recommend Mt. Washington Cog Railway for a unique opportunity to take in the splendor of a mountainside Vermont fall.
Blue Water Key, Florida
Even if you prefer your camping trips sans sweaters and hot cocoa, you can still enjoy a fall adventure. Blue Water Key campground in Florida stays comfortably warm throughout the autumn season, but opting for a fall trip can help you beat the crowds at this popular destination. In addition to soaking up the sun, you can fish, boat, swim, and enjoy the sights of the nearby Dry Tortugas National Park.
Chincoteague Island KOA, Virginia
For a family-friendly, waterfront fall camping trip, check out Chincoteague Island KOA. The island climate is mild and warm through November, so you can count on fair weather for your family to enjoy the plethora of activities the site offers. Here, you can enjoy the beaches, visit the playground or dog park, or partake in any number of themed weekends or events sponsored by the site’s activities center. Glimpsing the wild ponies of the Assateague Island National Seashore is always a favorite memory of Chincoteague campers.
Elk Meadow Lodge & RV Park, Colorado
The Rocky Mountains in autumn have always been a fan favorite, and Elk Meadow Lodge & RV Park is the perfect place to take in the peak of the season. The campsite is conveniently located next to the Rocky Mountain national park, where you can witness the gorgeous foliage of the Rockies twice as it reflects from the pools and streams. Fall is also the best season to spot elks in their natural habitat.
Zephyr Cove RV & Campground, Nevada
Zephyr Cove is the lake lover’s ideal campsite. In autumn, you can enjoy the splendor of the vibrant foliage mirrored from the lake. In the lasting warm temperatures, you and your family can swim, canoe, boat, paddle board, and catch some unforgettable sunsets. Fall is also an ideal time to spot Lake Tahoe’s wildlife; keep an eye out for bears fishing for native red salmon.
Fiddlers’ Campground, California
Death Valley summers tend to be about as bearable as they sound, but fall can be a dream! This campground is situated at the Oasis on Death Valley, the perfect spot to swim. Fall at Death Valley is much more suitable to hike, bike, explore, and make use of the site’s sports courts. There are also plenty of restaurants to choose from to relax and refuel after a long day of adventure.
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon
You won’t want to miss the combination of waterfalls and falling leaves you can only catch in autumn at Silver Falls State Park. Hiking The Trail of Ten Falls is one of the best ways to take in the beauty of the season. The trail offers the unique opportunity to walk behind several of the 100+ foot falls. There’s plenty to explore at Silver Falls, and the views are tough to beat.
No matter your camping preferences, there’s a site that can meet them in autumn. But, don’t just take our word for it. Visit RVshare today to find the perfect RV rental, and plan an unforgettable autumn adventure with your family today.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Broadry
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS