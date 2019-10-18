AAA Reveals US Travelers' Top Destinations for International Vacations
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 17, 2019
A new study found that around 25 percent of Americans plan to take an international vacation over the next 18 months.
According to a recent AAA Travel survey, advance booking data shows travelers will be heading to popular European destinations like Rome, London, Dublin and Paris, and warm-weather locations such as Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana.
The Top Priorities of Airline PassengersAirlines & Airports
FBI Toxicology Tests Find US Tourists Deaths in Dominican...Destination & Tourism
JetBlue and Norwegian Announce New AgreementAirlines & Airports
The survey found that 80 percent of respondents have taken at least one vacation outside the U.S. and nearly 77 million Americans have rented or used a personal vehicle while on the trip.
“More and more travelers are looking for experiential travel opportunities and seeking ways to intimately engage with their destination, whether at home or abroad,” AAA Travel vice president Paula Twidale said in a statement. “There are many ways to do that, especially with the great American road trip remaining a beloved vacation option and for many, AAA has found that road trips are increasingly appealing to U.S. travelers while overseas.”
For travelers looking to visit international destinations and rent a vehicle, there are additional planning considerations and paperwork that need to be completed, including the need for International Driving Permits (IDPs).
Over the last five years, AAA reported a 33 percent increase in IDPs.
“Travelers can easily apply for an International Driving Permit with an application accessible online or in person at AAA, whether they are a member or not,” Twidale continued. “The nominal $20 fee is a small price to pay for peace of mind while traveling overseas.”
AAA provided the top international travel destinations based on travel bookings for trips over the next 18 months:
1. Rome, Italy
2. Cancun, Mexico
3. London, England
4. Dublin, Ireland
5. Paris, France
6. Montego Bay, Jamaica
7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
8. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
9. Munich, Germany
10. Barcelona, Spain
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS