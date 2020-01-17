Adventurous Vietnam: Immersive Excursions for the Active Traveler
Destination & Tourism Chelsea Davis January 17, 2020
Vietnam is a vibrant country full of incredible scenery, lush jungles, endless caves and gorgeous coastal and mountain landscapes. It’s an ideal place to explore for adventurous travelers. I spent nine super active days with REI Adventures, hiking, biking and spelunking my way through the country with a group of high-spirited travelers on a designated Under 35 trip. We began this once-in-a-lifetime trip in Hoi An and ended in the capital of Hanoi.
Each day’s activities showcased the best of this country’s culture and beauty and had its own adrenaline-pumping excursion (and sometimes an extra impromptu bike ride). Highlights included biking through the countryside rice paddies at sunset; kayaking through calm mangrove forests; biking through an iconic mountain pass; trekking through the world’s largest cave system—and camping overnight in the jungle!
Though the majority of the trip was spent pushing my limits physically, there was plenty of time to refuel and indulge in the country’s tantalizing cuisine. Whether it was street food or hole-in-the-wall, the food was fresh, delicious and authentic.
I couldn’t get enough of the cuisine. Anyone traveling in Vietnam shouldn’t miss out traditional dishes such spring rolls (fried and fresh!); banh trang nuong (Vietnamese pizza made with rice paper); pho (rice noodle bowls); bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli); banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) and honestly anything else you pass that smells good! And with it all being so cheap, you can treat yourself.
Two incredibly knowledgeable, attentive and enthusiastic REI local guides were with us each day ensuring our safety and over-seeing logistics of the trip (making your way through the country takes fair planning which is fully taken care of via REI Adventures). Past that, they really made the trip extra special by spending their time off for things like playing beach volleyball and chowing down and drinking at their favorite local joints with us.
We honestly became one big family, especially after our camping in the jungle. No WiFi or electricity will do that to a group!
Phong Nha Cave Trekking
Our caving adventures were with Oxalis, a tour company that specializes in adventure tours in Phong Nha. We began our two-day excursion in the Tu Lan Cave system with a rigorous trek through the Phong Nha region which is home to hundreds of cave systems created over 400 million years ago. Our extremely muddy hike started off with a flat trek through peanut fields and grazing buffalo and cows, surrounded by scenery that looked straight out of Jurassic Park.
We crossed a rushing river, which led us up a steep, rocky, uphill hike that ultimately brought us into the heart of the wilderness. From here, we continued for a couple of hours through dense vegetation until we arrived at the entrance of Hung Ton Cave where we had a delightful lunch. We feasted on fresh fruit, DIY banh mi and spring rolls, and caught our breath before our final descent into Tu Lan Valley for the night.
Upon arrival at our campsite, we all jumped in for a swim and moderate exploration of Ken Cave before having a family-style dinner that would rival any sit-down Vietnamese restaurant experience. Dishes included bbq chicken, stewed beef, morning glory stir fry, vegetable omelet and more. We spent the evening playing murder mystery games while drinking some very potent rice wine and devouring what we called “Vietnamese s’ mores” (s’ mores with coconut crackers instead of graham crackers).
Spelunking in the Tu Lan Cave System
Day two of our caving experience began with banana pancakes, stir fry noodles and Vietnamese coffees which set the stage for a day of vigorous, yet immensely rewarding, cave exploration. We trekked through three caves: Tu Lan Cave, Kim Cave and Hung Ton Cave.
Each one came with its own set of challenges, whether it was crossing rushing waterways; climbing through small, rocky passageways; or simply swimming through eerie underground caves. The looming rock formations were otherworldly. Trekking amongst the stalactites and stalagmites was a special experience I won’t soon forget, especially since we had the opportunity to take some epic photos and video footage along the way!
Biking the Hai Van Pass
Also known as the Pass of the Ocean Clouds, this legendary mountain pass connects the city of Da Nang and Lang Co in the Hue Province. Situated at 500 meters above sea level, it’s the highest pass in the country. Daring riders are welcomed with awesome views of pristine beaches with each curve of the road all while surrounded by lush jungle and misty mountains.
Depending on how athletic you are, visitors can opt to bike, motorbike or drive the epic coastal road. It’s certainly not a ride for the faint of heart, so keep that in mind if you plan on biking.
Pedal-Powered Food Tour
As previously mentioned, some of the best food in the world is here in Vietnam. The easiest way to get around the backroads of Hoi An is definitely via bike. One of my favorite excursions was our bike food tour in the countryside. We rode through rice paddies, crops and small villages, making stops at the local food spots.
One of the best things I ate on the trip was a bowl of cao lau, which features special udon-like noodles with bbq pork and greens, that were prepared inside a local woman’s home. Our foodie adventure included all the Vietnamese classics and ended with a dinner of bbq meats, stir fry noodles and crunchy Vietnamese rice paper snacks alongside the river. At night the river is lit up by colorful lanterns, making it a special scene. These vibrant lanterns are something Hoi An is known for.
Morning Yoga & Mangrove Kayaking
Not every worthwhile excursion has to be strenuous! We spent one memorable morning rising with the sun, stretching and meditating at a local temple. This tranquil morning was followed by kayaking through a serene mangrove forest. Surrounded by coconut palms; mangrove vegetation; and the occasional wild basket boat filled with tourists spinning out of control, the kayaking was peaceful and calm.
We made our way past some tiny fishing hamlets and paddled through the placid water for several hours before snacking on an empty beach. It was a zen excursion that perfectly broke up a string of sweat-inducing adventures.
For more information on Vietnam
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Chelsea Davis
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS