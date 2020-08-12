Airlines Return to Dominica as Borders Reopen
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 12, 2020
Caribbean-bound airlines are returning to Dominica as the tiny Caribbean nation reopens its borders to international tourists, said Colin Piper, the country’s tourism minister and deputy coordinator for the reopening of borders.
Beginning this week Silver Airways will operate weekly flights between Dominica and San Juan departing Thursdays and Saturdays.
Air Antilles will also fly daily from Barbados, with a connection from St Lucia to Dominica. Air Antilles will also offer service from Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe to Dominica, Piper said. Dominica reopened its borders to international visitors on August 7.
Dominica’s COVID-19 protocols require all visitors entering Dominica to complete a health questionnaire and undertake a PCR test within three days before their arrival date. Travelers must upload a negative PCR result to receive a health approval notification, and are required to submit a copy to Dominica's port health officer upon arrival.
Piper said 13 Dominica properties have received COVID-19 certificates of approval, including the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica and Secret Bay properties, which have also been approved for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.
Dominica is currently reporting 18 COVID-19 cases with no related deaths. Piper said there are currently 415 COVID-certified rooms on Dominica, with “more to follow shortly.”
