Alaska Awards $10 Million Grant to Tourism Group
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 14, 2021
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) would receive a $10.48 million grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration (EDA).
During a press conference with Governor Dunleavy and Alaska tourism businesses, the ATIA laid out its plans for managing the grant. The funding will allow the continuation of tourism promotional efforts activated during the pandemic, including safe travel guidance in advertising, public relations and travel trade efforts.
The efforts will include target advertising to an in-state audience encouraging Alaskans to patronize local businesses as part of the Show Up for Alaska campaign, as well as promotions targeting audiences in the lower 48 states.
ATIA will also be furthering its efforts to support cultural tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities in the state. Earlier this year, the association added a Cultural Enrichment Subcommittee to be more inclusive of Alaska Native and cultural stories in tourism marketing.
“We value and appreciate Governor Dunleavy’s leadership and his administration’s support for travel and tourism in Alaska,” ATIA President Sarah Leonard said. “Our industry has been shaken by the last few years, but now we are on the path to recovery.”
“This investment in statewide tourism marketing will allow us to build on the creativity and momentum on initiatives we’ve implemented over the past few years,” Leonard continued.
ATIA works to promote the entirety of Alaska as a year-round destination and champions the businesses that help drive tourism as one of the state’s top resources. The state’s tourism industry was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in major losses for a sector that relies on out-of-state visitors.
