American Airlines Expanding Direct Anguilla Flights
November 03, 2021
American Airlines is quickly expanding its schedule of direct flights to Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport from Miami International Airport, announced last month. Flight frequencies will increase to three departures weekly beginning Jan. 2, 2022, Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) officials said Wednesday.
ATB officials earlier announced twice-weekly flights between Anguilla and Miami departing Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning December 11. The additional third flight beginning January 5 will operate on Mondays, using the same schedule.
The December Anguilla flights represent the first direct service to the tiny Caribbean island from a U.S. city. Travelers from the U.S. previously were required to transfer in San Juan, St. Maarten or another city to reach the British overseas territory.
“We are thrilled and delighted that American Airlines is already incorporating additional service to our island, a testament to the strong demand for Anguilla and the premium tourism product that we offer,” said Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s tourism director.
All visitors to Anguilla 18 years or older are required to be vaccinated “We have worked extremely hard to provide a safe and enjoyable vacation experience to our visitors, with transparent entry protocols and now easier and more convenient access than ever before,” said Kenroy Herbert, ATB’s chairman.
“We have a very low [COVID-19] rate, our tourism industry workers and 80 percent of our local residents are fully vaccinated, and our stakeholders understand the concerns of today’s travelers,” Herbert said.
Added Liburd, “We are very encouraged by our forward bookings, and with new resorts, new attractions and new events coming on stream, Anguilla is definitely the place to be this winter.”
