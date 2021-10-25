Anguilla Updates Entry Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 25, 2021
Anguilla’s government issued updated Covid-19 protocols that reduces traveler entry fees. Effective November 1, travelers will be charged a $50 per person arrival testing fee, down from the previous $200, when applying for entry via Anguilla’s visitor portal.
Anguilla requires all visitors 18 years and older, with the exception of pregnant women, to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. Mixed vaccines are accepted but must be a variation of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and/or Moderna vaccines.
In addition, while a negative Covid-19 test result continues to be required for entry, the test must now be taken no less than two to five days prior to arrival, an extension of the previous period of three to five days, said Anguilla officials.
Visitors will be tested on arrival and required to stay in place at their hotel, licensed villa or other rental accommodations while their test is processed, (usually within 24 hours according to officials). Visitors who test negative will be free to explore the island. Guests staying on Anguilla for more than eight days may be tested on the fourth day of their visit at no additional cost.
Vacationers will be able to travel Anguilla via direct flights departing from the U.S. for the first time this winter, as American Airlines will launch nonstop, twice-weekly flights departing from Miami International Airport on December 11.
In addition, regional carrier Cape Air will launch twice-daily, direct flights between St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla beginning November 20. The new flights will operate between St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd Airport.
