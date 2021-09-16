Boutique Caribbean Destinations To Host First Flights from US
Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 16, 2021
Two exclusive Caribbean destinations will finally be accessible to U.S. travelers via direct, nonstop flight connections. American Airlines will offer service from Miami to Anguilla and Dominica beginning in December, destination officials said this week.
Beginning December 8, American Airlines will launch direct, nonstop flights between Miami and Dominica said Denise Charles, the country’s minister of tourism. The service will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Charles called the establishment of direct service from the U.S. “a major milestone” for the island.
“The service will allow travelers from other U.S. cities to travel to Dominica through Miami and arrive in the destination on the same day, she added. Since reopening its borders to international visitors in August, following the pandemic outbreak Dominica has “safely hosted thousands of guests” in area hotels through the destination’s “Safe in Nature” protocols, said Charles.
“Like everywhere else, we too have been actively managing the pandemic to minimize its negative effects on our citizens and visitors alike,” Charles said. “We are continuously reviewing our protocols and health and safety of all is our top priority.”
About 50 percent of the island’s residents have received “one or more vaccines” and officials expect to expand inoculations with the local debut of the Pfizer vaccine next week, Charles added.
American Airlines will also launch nonstop, twice-weekly flights from Miami to Anguilla on December 11, the first direct service to the island from the U.S. “The Miami gateway opens a host of new markets for Anguilla with connectivity from the West Coast and also Canada, said Alison Ross, an Anguilla Tourist Board spokesperson.
