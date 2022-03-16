Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Wed March 16 2022

Antigua and Barbuda Drops COVID Test Requirement

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 16, 2022

Elite Islands Resorts Verandah Resort Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda’s government has waived entry testing for fully vaccinated visitors. (Photo by Brian Major)

Twin-island Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda lifted its COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated visitors, said officials at the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Investment.

Vaccinated visitors no longer must present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result to be permitted entry into the territory, unless they show symptoms of possible infection. The new protocols also apply to transiting passengers.

Additionally, fully vaccinated visitors who show symptoms of possible infection may be required to submit to a PCR test upon arrival at their own expense. Instructions on permissible activities while awaiting results will be provided by Port Health officials.

“Our aim is to continue to ensure travelers have a safe vacation in Antigua and Barbuda in adherence with the covid-19 protocols created by the government to responsibly manage the various stages of the pandemic and maintain the health and safety of the population,” said Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s minister of tourism and investment.

“The removal of the travel testing requirement will reduce travel costs and prove to be a compelling enough incentive for fully vaccinated visitors to book travel to the destination,” said Colin James, CEO the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“It is a development that will make a positive impact on our tourism rebound, and most importantly to [tourism workers]” employed in travel-related businesses, James added.

Ministry officials said the wearing of face masks in public spaces is “actively encouraged” throughout the territory and social distancing protocols “should still be followed.” Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks “wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people.”

