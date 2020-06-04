Antigua and Barbuda Now Open to International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 04, 2020
As travel restrictions are lifted, Antigua and Barbuda announced it would be opening to international travelers on Thursday, June 4.
The first flight carrying residents and tourists from the United States is scheduled to land Thursday night. American Airlines will host the flight and would be part of the country’s first phase of reopening.
The first phase is expected to last from June through September, with the airports in Antigua and Barbuda mandating temperature check for all arrivals, requiring face covering for anyone entering the facilities and issuing coronavirus tests.
More airlines are expected to start returning to the islands with flights in July.
Airports will follow similar guidelines as hotels, bars, restaurants and other tourism-facing establishments, which were developed by government and health officials with help from the World Travel and Tourism Council and World Health Organization.
Guests ready to stay at the hotels and resorts on the islands will experience a new normal, with increased cleaning protocols, a move to a more touchless experience and doctors and nurses on each property.
One of the reasons Antigua and Barbuda has become so popular for tourists is the ample beaches. With 365 beaches and plenty of room to exercise social distancing rules, the islands are ready to welcome travelers back.
The Caribbean nation is also ready to bring the tourism industry back, as one-third of the jobs on the island are associated with it. After being devastated by the viral pandemic and its impact on the local economy, the return of travelers is a welcomed moment.
For more information on Antigua
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS