Arizona Hikes You Can’t Miss
Destination & Tourism Paul Heney April 26, 2021
Over the past year, many travelers have come to better appreciate the outdoors, from the simple pleasure of al fresco dining to admiring the grandeur of our National Park System. COVID-19 refocused many people’s travel plans toward places where there are plenty of outdoor activities and climates conducive to being outside.
Arizona has always been known for the splendor of its landscapes, and it boasts an almost endless supply of hiking trails for everyone from beginning adventurer to serious enthusiast. Here are some of our favorite hikes from our last two family trips to the Grand Canyon State.
Tom’s Thumb—This hike, a five-mile roundtrip from the trailhead, is part of Scottsdale’s magnificent McDowell Mountain Regional Park. With a 1,363-foot elevation gain, this is definitely one to get the blood pumping. As you begin to ascend toward the thumb, there are multiple lookouts where you can stop and admire the stunning vistas to the east, across the valley floor to seemingly endless mountain ranges in the distance.
Near the top, the trail reaches a saddle-like area, where you descend a short while before resuming the climb. At the thumb itself—sort of a Devil’s Tower in miniature—the views open up to the west, giving impressive glimpses of Scottsdale and the northern part of the Phoenix metro area. The park also includes quite a few other hikes to sample, including Lost Dog Wash and Gateway; many of the trails intersect and can be combined into longer treks.
Cathedral Rock—A popular hike in lovely Sedona, this may be the best $5 you ever spend. That’s the cost for a Red Rock Day Pass, required to park at the trailhead. The parking lot does tend to fill up quickly on weekends, although there is a bit of overflow parking along the roadway. This hike is fairly short (1.2 miles) and steep (700-foot elevation gain), but the views of the red rock county in every direction are worth every step.
We were surprised to see the significant number of dogs people had brought on this trail, given some of the steeper portions. However, we used that aspect to keep reminding our 13-year-old son that if small terriers could do it, he could manage it! And he did eventually get his groove. In fact, thanks to his eagle eyes, near the top of the hike, we were able to pick out the iconic structure of the Chapel of the Holy Cross (which we had visited earlier) in the distance.
Saguaro National Park—Located near Tucson, this park comprises more than 90,000 acres and is split into two halves, to the west and east of the city. We visited the western portion, which featured some stunning mountain views, dotted with the namesake saguaro cactus. You really can’t go wrong with any of the hikes here, from long ones like the Hugh Norris Trail (at almost 10 miles) to shorter jaunts, like Valley View overlook, at just under a mile. Even the simple Desert Discovery Nature Trail, at 0.4 miles and virtually no elevation gain, was a joy, with constantly changing views of these impressive desert giants and some thoughtful interpretive signage along the way.
Blue Mesa—This easy, mile-long circular trail was a favorite in the Petrified Forest National Park. Here, you descend through the mesa, walking amidst the truly bizarre examples of petrified wood that are scattered across this landscape. But upping the strange factor even higher are the badland-like mounds of clay with bluish, tan and orangish coloring. While you’re here, make sure to check out the nearby Painted Desert, which offers more stunning landscapes in a variety of colors.
Picacho Peak—Along the drive on I-10 from Phoenix to Tucson, this 1,500-foot-tall mountain stands out. First, it practically straddles the highway, making for a dramatic view as you speed past. But it is also distinctive because of its dual peaked shape—think of a giant capital M or the top of the Tower of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings movies.
The surrounding state park features easy, moderate and difficult trails, but the difficult one is the one to aim for, if you’re able: the two-mile Hunter Trail. This hike takes you to the top of the peak and is twisting and quite steep in places. There are even places with steel cables to assist dangerous areas (you may want to bring along gloves). The view from the top is one you’ll never forget, with 360 degrees of dramatic vistas.
Grand Canyon North Rim—The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is much more heavily visited, given its easier access from Flagstaff and Phoenix. The North Rim is more easily accessed from Las Vegas and southern Utah, but its relative dearth of visitors is what makes it attractive to us. There is a difficult hike into the canyon, the North Kaibab Trail, but this is NOT a day hike.
For day hikes, there are numerous options that skirt the rim, providing excellent views into the canyon. Our favorites are the Bright Angel Point Trail and the Bridal Trail, at 0.5 and 1.2 miles, respectively. They’re both relaxed and yet memorable for kids and adults alike. Finish up at the Grand Canyon Lodge for some food and then the best part: post-meal relaxing in the Adirondack chairs on the porch facing the glorious canyon.
