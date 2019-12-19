Arlington Approves $550 Million Hotel, Convention Center Project
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 19, 2019
The Arlington City Council approved a $550 million project to add a hotel, convention center and parking facility to the city's Entertainment District.
With the approval of the plan, the Texas town will see the addition of a new 888-room hotel aptly called Loews Arlington, a publicly owned convention center and a parking facility for 1,500 vehicles.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and be completed in 2023.
When completed, the project will include 150,000 square feet of indoor convention space, 66,000 square feet of outdoor space and a future expo hall that will connect to the new 300 room Live! by Loews Hotel and its convention space, resulting in a roughly 1,200-room hotel.
“Arlington has been recognized as a leader in hosting sports and entertainment events and we believe, along with our great partners, that with the right bold vision and investments, we can become just as successful with meetings and conventions,” Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Ron Price said in a statement.
There are also plans in the works to transform the southwest corner of Globe Life Park stadium into 200,000 square feet of office space including 280 residential units along with 100,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, parking and small business space.
The Arlington Entertainment District contains such high-profile tourism attractions as the Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T Stadium, the new Texas Rangers Globe Life Field, the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment complex, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
In addition, the $150 million flagship Live! by Loews Arlington luxury hotel opened in August of this year, offering guests walkable access to the Entertainment District’s many offerings.
For more information on Texas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS