Aruba Details New Tourism Developments Arriving in 2023
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 19, 2023
Today, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) announced details of the exciting tourism product developments destined to drop in the ‘One Happy Island’ during 2023.
The Dutch Caribbean destination is already experiencing robust post-pandemic recovery, as visitor arrival numbers in 2022 reached 98 percent of 2019’s pre-pandemic levels and tourist spending recovered completely. From this solid position, Aruba is ready to welcome new and enhanced tourism products in 2023, ranging from hotel openings and relaunches to airport enhancements, and more.
“As we all collectively put the pandemic further into the rearview mirror, Aruba is thrilled to welcome the major developments happening on-island, which add to the excitement visitors will feel this year,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority, in a statement. “From major accommodation developments to new airport resources, we are excited to showcase how the One happy island is continuously strengthening visitor resources this year.”
Noteworthy developments set to land in 2023 include:
Major hotel opening:
— Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort – The grand opening of this all-suite resort in the Aruban capital will take place on February 1, 2023. Situated just across from Oranjestad’s renowned, white-sand Eagle Beach, the newly built property will consist of 330 spacious upscale suites, each with a sweeping ocean or island view, and equipped with a bedroom area, separate living area and wet bar. Guests can take advantage of the amply-sized swimming pool, three dining outlets, designated meeting spaces, fitness center and, coming soon, spa and casino.
Hotels presently or recently under refurbishment:
— The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba – At the start of the new year, this luxury property unveiled its new, contemporary, island-inspired interiors in all guestrooms, suites and corridors. Featuring locally-inspired designs and custom artwork, the hotel’s new aesthetic pays tribute to its premier location along the island’s acclaimed Palm Beach. The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba also recently rolled out new gastronomic offerings, including Divi Sushi Bar and Lounge’s new rum-tasting and the new Madero Pop-Up Bar, located in the pool area.
— Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort – As 2022 came to a close, this property finished renovating all of its one-bedroom suites, which now boast an all-new design and interiors inspired by the island’s natural elements and its uniquely colorful culture.
— Radisson Blu Aruba – This Palm Beach property launched the award-winning Senses Fine Dining concept last month, in December 2022. While the restaurant is renowned for its chef’s table experience (the only one in Palm Beach), it also offers an a la carte dining option under the same roof. Late last year, the hotel also opened a new café and specialty coffee shop called The Clover, serving fine tea and coffee, and light fare.
— Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort – Currently in the midst of major renovations, this resort plans to have reimagined all of its studio and suite accommodations by April 2023. It also recently completed renovations of its signature restaurant, Passions on the Beach, and Horizons Lounge, as well as its freshwater and kids’ swimming pools.
New resources for travelers:
— Aruba One Happy Pass – The island will soon launch its new Aruba Happy One Pass, which to streamline visitors’ airport check-in experience, using verification software to digitally check travelers’ credentials and ensure that health requirements are met. The app is designed to connect directly to each passenger’s Embarkation/Disembarkation card to make the entry and exit processes both easier and more efficient.
— Global Entry Enrollment– Last month, the Aruba Airport Authority and Customs and Border Patrol also introduced a remote Global Entry Enrollment Center for U.S. Citizens, which enables American visitors to conveniently apply for the Global Entry certificate to save themselves hassle at the airport and expedite the departure process.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Aruba, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS