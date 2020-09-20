Aruba Is Now Inviting You to Work From Paradise
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli September 20, 2020
Now Aruba is getting in on the ‘workation’ phenomenon.
The Caribbean island is inviting employees to come and work remotely from the idyllic destination, according to Travel + Leisure, as many businesses are still having staff work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of Aruba Tourism Authority’s new “One Happy Workation” program, visitors can stay for up to three months.
“We recognize the desire to travel safely and have noticed a rising trend of visitors in Aruba extending their stays, so we knew the appetite for longer trips was growing,” Sanju Luidens, the CMO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, told Travel + Leisure.
“With many Americans working remotely, we curated the best workation experiences and deals to make it easier to not only work from paradise but also experience living like a local. With Aruba’s perfect location under the hurricane belt, our ‘One happy island’ comes with peace of mind that sunny, warm weather is practically guaranteed.”
It’s the latest offer to truly work remotely in what has become an interesting trend in travel – and that includes children who are attending school virtually.
Visitors can stay from one week to 90 days, just as long as they are working for a company or person completely outside of Aruba. While the program does not require any visas, those who come are not permitted to work for a person or company in Aruba.
Aruba hotels are offering packages that include reduced rates, complimentary WiFi and even all-inclusive options. Masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces on the island, including in shops and on tour buses. Restaurants are open, but bars, rum shops and nightclubs remain closed. Hotel bars, however, have been allowed to open for hotel guests only.
