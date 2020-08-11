Work and Learn From Paradise With Playa Hotels & Resorts
August 11, 2020
People stuck at their houses looking to spice up their routine and get a change of scenery are in luck with Playa Hotels & Resorts’ new Work & Learn From Paradise program.
For some families, the past few months have included parents working from home, children learning from home and everyone figuring out a new normal way of life. With travel on hold and many extracurricular activities paused, families have spent numerous hours inside the confines of their homes.
Playa Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading operators of all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, has created a unique option for families wanting to mix up their home routine. The company recently introduced its innovative Work & Learn From Paradise program, giving people the option to take their home routine to the beach.
The program, currently available now through December 22, 2020, provides guests with an extended, upgraded stay at a reduced rate.
Participating hotels include family-friendly options such as Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in addition to the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Sanctuary Cap Cana. Guests staying 14 nights or longer will receive the following perks:
—Upgrade to suite or interconnecting rooms (depending on resort and availability) to provide ample space for a lengthy stay
—Dedicated, shared office space with high-speed Wi-Fi
—Onsite IT support
—Complimentary laundry services
—Personal fitness trainer (three sessions per week)
—Select 50-minute facial and body spa treatments (two sessions per week)
—Private cabana access on Saturdays and Sundays
—Personalized activities and educational experiences for children
—Safe, quiet shared space for students learning remotely
—Resort-specific perks such as daily guided power walks at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall and childcare services at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
—Complimentary conversational Spanish classes with bilingual instructors at resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic
Kevin Froemming, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Playa Hotels & Resorts, explains how this “Home Office at the Beach” program is a no brainer for people currently working remotely: “Since we can do our business pretty much from anywhere around the world, why not bring this program down to the beach? Why not bring your family down?”
Froemming points out some of the major benefits including the various programs for children available, high-speed internet for working and learning remotely and the fact that parents get a break from household chores such as cleaning, laundry and cooking.
Most importantly, with the Playa Safe Stay promise—an initiative announced in May in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic—visitors to the resorts can travel confidently, knowing the company is doing everything it can to ensure a safe experience for all employees and guests.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and the Work & Learn From Paradise program, contact a travel advisor or visit playaresorts.com/workfromparadise.
