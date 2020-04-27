Australia and New Zealand Consider Their Own ‘Travel Bubble’
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen April 27, 2020
The Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand are currently discussing reopening tourism between the two countries with what is being referred to as a “trans-Tasman bubble.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have halted leisure travel, limiting travel to only “critical” trips, which means residents can only travel for essential, urgent, or medical reasons.
However, as of last week, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are considering using a sort of “travel bubble” as the first step into resuming travel.
"If there is any country in the world with whom we can reconnect with first, undoubtedly that's New Zealand Morrison told the Sydney Morning Herald.
The idea came about after Ardern has previously used the concept of a “bubble” to help New Zealand residents picture who they should be limiting their interactions with.
According to Fox News, Australia Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News on Sunday that while “an arrangement with New Zealand” is in the works, it is “very hard to see” if Australia will resume tourism with the US or the UK any time soon.
Additionally, there is no confirmed time frame for easing travel restrictions to make this “trans-Tasman bubble.” Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy believes it will take at least three or four months for international travel to recommence.
