Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Mon April 27 2020

Australia and New Zealand Consider Their Own ‘Travel Bubble’

Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen April 27, 2020

Qantas Airbus 380 jet over Sydney Harbor
PHOTO: Qantas Airbus 380 passenger jet over Sydney Harbor. (Photo courtesy of Qantas Airways)

The Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand are currently discussing reopening tourism between the two countries with what is being referred to as a “trans-Tasman bubble.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have halted leisure travel, limiting travel to only “critical” trips, which means residents can only travel for essential, urgent, or medical reasons.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Hilton Hotel Lobby

Hilton CleanStay Will Launch in June 2020

Hotel & Resort
American Queen Steamboat Company

American Queen Steamboat Company Extends Suspension Through...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Donated Over One Million Meals to Charity

Airlines & Airports
Security lines at the airport

TSA Reports Higher Number of Passengers Over the Weekend

Airlines & Airports

However, as of last week, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are considering using a sort of “travel bubble” as the first step into resuming travel.

"If there is any country in the world with whom we can reconnect with first, undoubtedly that's New Zealand Morrison told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The idea came about after Ardern has previously used the concept of a “bubble” to help New Zealand residents picture who they should be limiting their interactions with.

According to Fox News, Australia Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News on Sunday that while “an arrangement with New Zealand” is in the works, it is “very hard to see” if Australia will resume tourism with the US or the UK any time soon.

Additionally, there is no confirmed time frame for easing travel restrictions to make this “trans-Tasman bubble.” Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy believes it will take at least three or four months for international travel to recommence.

For more information on Australia, New Zealand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit Strives for Environmental Protection and...

Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit

Traffic at Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport Down More Than 50 Percent

Venetian Gondoliers Are Delivering Groceries to Elderly Residents

Hawaii Considering GPS Trackers to Enforce COVID-19 Quarantine Order

Thailand Launches ‘From Thailand With Love’ Campaign, Partners With Thai Restaurants Throughout the Northeast

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS