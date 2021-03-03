Australia Extends International Travel Ban
Donald Wood March 03, 2021
Australia announced the official extension of its international travel ban into June.
According to News Corp Australia, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the country’s “human biosecurity emergency period” was extended by an additional three months from March 17 to June 17 due to the possible spread of COVID-19 from other countries.
Australia first implemented the overseas travel ban in March 2020.
“The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has advised the Australian Government the COVID-19 situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more highly transmissible variants,” Hunt told News Corp.
“The extension of the emergency period for a further three months is about mitigating that risk for everyone’s health and safety,” Hunt continued.
While Hunt still holds the ability to reverse any travel ban if appropriate, Australians must continue applying for an exemption to be permitted to leave the country. International arrivals will continue to be capped and have pre-departure testing and mandatory masks on flights.
The Federal government also acknowledged that officials are working on a potential framework to allow cruise ships to once again dock in Australia, but the ban on the vessels has also been extended until further notice.
Australia’s Qantas Airways announced last week it would resume international flights in October of this year. The airline added it would restart flights to neighboring New Zealand by July.
