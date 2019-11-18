Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Mon November 18 2019

Australia Named 'Destination of the Year' as it Launches New Marketing Campaign

Destination & Tourism Harvey Chipkin November 18, 2019

Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and Sydney skyline during sunset. (photo via RudyBalasko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Cityscape of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and skyline during sunset. (photo via RudyBalasko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

New York -- Australia is set to make a big tourism splash in the next few years with a new $38 million marketing campaign and by capitalizing on its being named “Destination of the Year” by Travel & Leisure magazine last week.

Chris Allison, head of commercial partnerships-America for Tourism Australia, the official visitors authority, said at an event here marking the “Destination of the Year” designation that 75 percent of visitors named the Australian people as an important reason for their visit.

The new campaign, called “Come Live Our Philausophy,” he said, would build on that sentiment by focusing on Australians and how visitors can share their way of life. It focuses on the laid back, easygoing nature of Australians.

The first ad, released on Tourism Australia’s Twitter page features Australians from different walks of life taking viewers on a journey across all of Australia’s states. Simon Birmingham, the federal tourism minister, said the campaign would be rolled out over three years in 15 key tourism markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

The campaign is based around nine “philausophies,” including “mateship,” love of nature, no-worries attitude, generosity of spirit, sense of adventure and boundless optimism.

Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel & Leisure, said the publication has chosen a destination of the year for the last five years, with the choice based on cultural forces and “an x-factor” that make it “the place to go now.” Australia, she said, has always been thought of as a once-in-a-lifetime trip but because of expanded airlift, it has become more accessible than ever.

In addition to the cover story in the December issue of the magazine, said Gifford, Australia will be featured across media channels throughout the year.

Australia, according to an announcement, has been introducing new hotels and experiences in less-frequented areas, opening more parts of the country to exploration. Examples: a luxury lodge has opened in the Queensland outback while the Wukalina Walk in Tasmania immerses travelers in aboriginal culture.

Glen Davis, distribution development manager, Americas, told TravelPulse that the country’s culinary and wine scene is thriving and there are many opportunities to visit wineries and meet with winemakers.

