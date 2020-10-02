Bahamas Announces New Travel and Testing Protocols
October 02, 2020
The Bahamas announced it would remove the mandatory quarantine for tourists starting on November 1 as long as they pass a coronavirus test before arriving.
Officials revealed The Bahamas would reopen to international tourism on October 15, but all travelers arriving to the island chain will be required to quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay, whichever is shorter.
Then on November 1, any tourists arriving in The Bahamas with a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test taken no more than seven days before their travel will be able to skip the mandatory “Vacation in Place” requirement.
Travelers will also need to take a rapid antigen test when they arrive on the islands and again four days later. Once cleared, tourists will be permitted to explore the destination while still following the country’s safety protocols.
Some of the health regulations that government officials put in place include mandatory facial coverings in all public places, social distancing guidelines and more.
Only children under the age of 10 and pilots and crew members on commercial airlines who remain overnight in The Bahamas will be exempt from obtaining the RT-PCR test.
Earlier this week, American Airlines announced it was working with international governments to begin offering pre-flight COVID-19 testing for travelers flying to other countries, including The Bahamas.
