Last updated: 09:26 AM ET, Fri October 30 2020

Bahamas Announces Residency Program for Remote Workers, Students

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 30, 2020

National flag of The Bahamas.
PHOTO: National flag of The Bahamas. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/barbaraaaa)

Officials in The Bahamas have announced a new one-year residency permit, dubbed the Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program.

According to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu, the BEATS program was designed to allow professionals and students to work remotely from the tropical destination.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Happy woman looking at sea from a cruise ship.

Florida Governor Wants International Tourism and Cruising to...

Skyline of New York with the Empire State Building. (photo by johnkellerman/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Empire State Building First in US to Be WELL-Certified

Drinking beer at brewery bar restaurant (Photo via ViewApart / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New COVID Safe List Helping to Keep Businesses Open

Ocean view from a cruise ship

In the Age of COVID, Do Cruisers Prefer Big or Small Ships?

The BEATS program will also feature extra-curricular activities and “overtime” offerings, including learning new skills like diving, practicing physical education, snorkeling through the shipwrecks of Bimini and enjoying a lunch break at a top restaurant.

“What has always been unique about The Bahamas and even more so significant today, is that we are home to 700 islands and cays with 16 unique island destinations viable for travel,” Jibrilu said. “This means that you can essentially choose your own work, study and play adventure.”

“If you're seeking serenity and seclusion, you can head to Mayaguana or San Salvador, or if you're looking for an off-the-beaten path stay, you can opt in for Grand Bahama Island, Eleuthera or Long Island,” Jibrilu continued. “The opportunities are endless.”

The BEATS permit is valid up to 12 months from the date of issue, with the total cost for individual professionals to apply for a BEATS permit being $1,025. On the other hand, college students applying will be required to pay $525, including the application and permit fee.

Earlier this month, The Bahamas announced it would remove the mandatory quarantine for arriving tourists starting on November 1 as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test taken no more than seven days before their travel.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Happy woman looking at sea from a cruise ship.

Florida Governor Wants International Tourism and Cruising to...

Discover Puerto Rico for Tropical Island Golf Getaways

Empire State Building First in US to Be WELL-Certified

Chile Hosts Webinar Cycle for the International Industry

Lanai, Hawaii, Shuts Down After COVID-19 Outbreak

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS