Bahamas Announces Residency Program for Remote Workers, Students
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 30, 2020
Officials in The Bahamas have announced a new one-year residency permit, dubbed the Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program.
According to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu, the BEATS program was designed to allow professionals and students to work remotely from the tropical destination.
The BEATS program will also feature extra-curricular activities and “overtime” offerings, including learning new skills like diving, practicing physical education, snorkeling through the shipwrecks of Bimini and enjoying a lunch break at a top restaurant.
“What has always been unique about The Bahamas and even more so significant today, is that we are home to 700 islands and cays with 16 unique island destinations viable for travel,” Jibrilu said. “This means that you can essentially choose your own work, study and play adventure.”
“If you're seeking serenity and seclusion, you can head to Mayaguana or San Salvador, or if you're looking for an off-the-beaten path stay, you can opt in for Grand Bahama Island, Eleuthera or Long Island,” Jibrilu continued. “The opportunities are endless.”
The BEATS permit is valid up to 12 months from the date of issue, with the total cost for individual professionals to apply for a BEATS permit being $1,025. On the other hand, college students applying will be required to pay $525, including the application and permit fee.
Earlier this month, The Bahamas announced it would remove the mandatory quarantine for arriving tourists starting on November 1 as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test taken no more than seven days before their travel.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS