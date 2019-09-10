Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Says Most Islands Open for Business
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 10, 2019
Despite the devastation of Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama and The Abacos, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation announced 14 of the country’s most commonly visited islands remain unaffected by the storm.
Officials from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said the best way for travelers to help in the wake of the deadly hurricane would be to visit the island chain and spend money at local hotels and businesses.
For travelers who are concerned about the infrastructure in the Bahamas, the majority of airports, cruise ports, hotels and attractions throughout the Northern, Central and Southern Bahamas are open and operating despite their heavy hearts.
The Bahamian islands still open for business include Nassau and Paradise Island, The Exumas, Eleuthera and Harbour Island, Bimini, Andros, The Berry Islands, Cat Island, Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Acklins and Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.
“Maintaining a robust tourism industry will be vital in helping the country to recover and rebuild,” Bahamas tourism official Dionisio D'Aguilar said in a statement. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for our islands, and we would like everyone to know that the best thing they can do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you.”
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism advised travelers to visit the country’s official website to find which island best suits their vacation needs. Users will be able to explore a pre-approved list of places to stay and a database of deals and packages to book.
Ministry of Tourism also revealed how concerned travelers could provide monetary donations to reputable relief organizations. Officials offered a list of The Bahamas' verified partners at www.bahamas.com/relief.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS