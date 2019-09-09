Atlantis Paradise Island Helps Donate Millions for Hurricane Dorian Relief
In response to the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, Atlantis, Paradise Island, and Brookfield Asset Management have announced that they will contribute $3 million to help fund relief efforts.
The money is in addition to grassroots efforts on the ground that began immediately after the storm, the two companies said in a statement.
“All of us here at Atlantis are deeply saddened by the devastation of our sister islands Abaco and Grand Bahama. We are thankful that Hurricane Dorian did not directly impact Nassau and Paradise Island and we are in a position to help our fellow Bahamians” Audrey Oswell, president, and managing Director, Atlantis, Paradise Island, said in a statement. “Now our focus is on how we can contribute to the rebuilding of lives and communities in the affected areas.”
The two companies said they are committed to providing a “minimum of $3 million” to support relief work now taking place in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Atlantis’ efforts to provide aid and relief actually started prior to the storm via the property’s partnership with chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen team. Andres and his team have been staging and assembling much-needed meals in the Atlantis resort kitchens.
Meals continue to be delivered to Abaco and Grand Bahama with volunteer support from Atlantis staff. The resort said the efforts will continue as long as they are needed.
In a notice shared with Atlantis team members last week, Atlantis announced its $3 million pledge as well as a variety of additional fundraising and relief initiatives, including:
—Donation sites at Brookfield Place in New York and Atlantis’ offices in Plantation, Florida have been set up to collect much-needed supplies which will be delivered to relief organizations.
—Atlantis has coordinated the shipment of medical supplies donated by Baptist Health.
—Atlantis has established a Go Fund Me site with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Bahamas Red Cross. The goal is to reach $1 million.
—Brookfield is setting up a donation fund and will match contributions made by its employees worldwide. This fund will benefit Atlantis’ partner chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization.
—Atlantis has established an employee assistance fund to aid in the relocation or renovation expenses for the families of Atlantis team members.
Atlantis is also working with many of its suppliers and other business partners to obtain additional assistance.
Hurricane Dorian has proven a tremendously destructive extreme weather event by nearly any measure, claiming numerous lives and destroying wide swaths of the Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama Island districts.
