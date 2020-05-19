Bahamas Targeting July 1 to Resume International Travel
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 19, 2020
The Bahamas is targeting July 1 in its latest plans to reopen its borders for travel.
"We are looking at a possible date for commercial travel on or before July 1 of this year," Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced. "These dates may change depending on the circumstance. I want to repeat, however, that this date is not final."
When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?Destination & Tourism
Mexico to Reveal Multi-Phase Tourism Reopening PlanDestination & Tourism
EasyJet Cyber Attack Impacts Around 9 Million TravelersAirlines & Airports
Hawaii Unveils Reopening Plan, Extends Traveler QuarantineDestination & Tourism
"It will be adjusted if we see a deterioration of the COVID-19 infection trends or if we’ve determined that the protocols and procedures are not in place sufficiently to warrant this opening," added Minnis.
The Bahamas is entering phase 2 of its reopening strategy, with the fifth and final stage allowing its to resume international travel and tourism operations.
"Our resorts, our airports and our seaports are finalizing the health and safety protocols that will be necessary for us to provide for a re-opening," said Minnis. "Taking into account what is being done within the region and around the world, these extensive guidelines will be designed to provide for reasonable assurance that travel and leisure are generally safe. Any such reopening to commercial-scale traffic will also be dependent on the ongoing stabilization of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bahamas."
The Prime Minister also announced plans for a COVID-19 travel card that will be used to facilitate domestic travel throughout the islands. The administration has relaxed restrictions on more Family Islands, permitting the resumption of commercial activity on Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros. However, Exuma, San Salvador and Eleuthera are still awaiting the green light.
Elsewhere in the Caribbean, officials in Saint Lucia recently announced plans to begin reopening the island's tourism industry in phases starting on June 4.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS