Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Tue November 05 2019

Baja California Asks for Tourist Contribution

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff November 04, 2019

Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico
PHOTO: Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico (photo courtesy of fallbrook/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Mexican state of Baja California will begin asking tourists to contribute to a Fund for Sustainability starting on November 9, 2020.

The new contribution will be approximately $18.50 for foreign visitors and will be payable at kiosks at the local airport.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Boeing 777-300ER

United Offers Fly Now, Pay Later Option

Airlines & Airports
Panorama of Sonoma Valley wine country with rolling hills in autumn at harvest time. (KarenWibbs / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

California’s Tourism Industry Thriving Despite Wildfires

Destination & Tourism
Getty Images - plane

gallery icon How Air Travel Has Changed and What The Future Holds

Hong Kong viewed from the top of Victoria Peak

Safety Tips for Visiting Hong Kong

Destination & Tourism

When announcing the new program, the state said that the money would be used for infrastructure and social services. It is the first state in Mexico to ask tourists to contribute at the point of entry rather than include the money in taxes on items such as airplane tickets.

The new effort was approved in November of 2016 by the local congress, which noted that the money would be used to set up the Fund for the Sustainability of Baja California Sur, allocating pesos for education, health, public safety, housing, sport, employment, culture, agricultural and fisheries development as well as for infrastructure throughout the five municipalities.

The measure was met with criticism at first as well as some approval. The contribution program, which was supposed to take effect in December of 2017, was delayed nearly two years and is only just now being implemented.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Panorama of Sonoma Valley wine country with rolling hills in autumn at harvest time. (KarenWibbs / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

California’s Tourism Industry Thriving Despite Wildfires

Safety Tips for Visiting Hong Kong

5 Reason to Visit the Grand Canyon’s North Rim

Tourism in Mazatlán Roars Back

Mexico Sets Five-Year Tourism Promotion Strategy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS