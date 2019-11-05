Baja California Asks for Tourist Contribution
November 04, 2019
The Mexican state of Baja California will begin asking tourists to contribute to a Fund for Sustainability starting on November 9, 2020.
The new contribution will be approximately $18.50 for foreign visitors and will be payable at kiosks at the local airport.
When announcing the new program, the state said that the money would be used for infrastructure and social services. It is the first state in Mexico to ask tourists to contribute at the point of entry rather than include the money in taxes on items such as airplane tickets.
The new effort was approved in November of 2016 by the local congress, which noted that the money would be used to set up the Fund for the Sustainability of Baja California Sur, allocating pesos for education, health, public safety, housing, sport, employment, culture, agricultural and fisheries development as well as for infrastructure throughout the five municipalities.
The measure was met with criticism at first as well as some approval. The contribution program, which was supposed to take effect in December of 2017, was delayed nearly two years and is only just now being implemented.
