Baja California Awarded Safe Travels Stamp From WTTC
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz October 06, 2020
The Mexican state of Baja California announced on October 6 that it has been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) “Safe Travels” Stamp in recognition of the health and hygiene protocols the state has put in place as part of its reopening strategy.
Baja California is the third state in Mexico to receive the “Safe Travels” Stamp; Guanajuato and the Yucatan have begun reopening to local tourists after receiving the certification. Many of these states’ hotels, resorts and tourist destinations have received the “Safe Travels” Stamp, as well.
“The health and safety of our visitors is paramount to us,” said Baja California Secretary of Tourism and Sustainable Economic Development (SEST) Mario Escobedo Carignan.
“Over the past several months, we have worked closely with hotels, restaurants and other tourism service providers in the state to implement the highest sanitation standards and protocols for staff and visitors. This recognition further showcases the progress we have made. We are thrilled to receive the “Safe Travels” Stamp and hope travelers will consider visiting Baja California as they look for safe ways to travel in the near future.”
The WTTC “Safe Travels” Stamp was created with the help of health experts such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC); industry leaders such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); as well as governments to help travelers recognize which destinations and businesses are using the best protocols for keeping travelers safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States and Mexico border is closed to nonessential travelers until October 21, 2020, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the two countries. However, the closures do not affect air travel between the two countries.
For more information, please visit BajaNorte.com.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS