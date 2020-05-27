WTTC Launches Global Safety Stamp to Propel Post-COVID-19 Recovery
Patrick Clarke May 27, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has introduced a global safety and hygiene stamp to inspire travelers' confidence and speed up the industry's recovery in the wake of COVID-19.
The new mark will recognize governments and businesses which have adopted WTTC's health and hygiene protocols, known as "Safe Travels," which are backed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Hotels, restaurants, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, outdoor shops and transportation providers will be able to showcase the stamp once WTTC protocols have been implemented.
Saudi Arabia; Barcelona and Seville, Spain; Portugal and Cancun, Mexico are among the first destinations to adopt the stamp, which recognizes the establishment of protocols based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"We have learned from past crises that global standard protocols and consistency provide confidence for the traveler. Our new global safety stamp is designed to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide," said Gloria Guevara, WTTC President and CEO, in a statement. "We are excited that Saudi Arabia, which is Chair of the G20 tourism group, as well as popular destinations such as Cancun, one of the biggest destinations in the world, Portugal, one of the fastest-growing countries in Europe and the holiday cities of Barcelona and Seville, amongst others, are among the first destinations to back the stamp and implement global standard protocols to recover faster."
"Now travelers will be able to recognize the businesses and destinations worldwide which have adopted the new set of global protocols that will encourage the return of 'Safe Travels' around the world," she added. "It will, in turn, help the Travel & Tourism sector to reopen for business and move in a coordinated approach."
"Implementation by governments around the world will restore much-needed confidence in order to restart the Travel & Tourism industry."
Thailand recently launched the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Certification Program to identify restaurants, hotels, travel agents and other businesses that meet approved COVID-19 hygiene and quality controls.
