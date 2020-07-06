Bali to Reopen to International Visitors in September
July 06, 2020
Following months of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bali will reopen to international visitors on September 11.
According to Reuters, the Indonesian resort island, which relies heavily on tourism, hosted mass prayers over the weekend as the popular tourist destination seeks to embrace a "new normal."
Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said that local tourists will be allowed to visit the island as soon as Thursday, July 9, according to The Jakarta Post.
Like most other destinations, Bali's phased reopening will include strict health and safety protocols designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, Bali has reported 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 974 recoveries and 23 deaths.
Citing Bali statistics bureau data, Reuters reported that the occupancy rate at local hotels sunk to 2 percent in May, down from 51.5 percent during the same month last year and 62.5 percent this past December.
