Barbados Ends Mandatory Second Testing and Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2021
Effective Sunday, October 24, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be required to take a second COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Barbados, or observe a quarantine period.
Health officials at the Grantley Adams International Airport may select fully vaccinated travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result at random for a Rapid Antigen arrival test on entry. In this case, these travelers must:
- Take the Rapid Antigen arrival test as directed at the airport free of charge;
- Await the results of the Rapid Antigen Test (no quarantine required due to short turnaround time for results);
- Depart the airport using approved transportation only.
Unvaccinated travelers, as defined in the Barbados Travel Protocols, will continue to adhere to the following protocols:
- Show proof of a negative Standard COVID-19PCR test taken no more than 3 days prior to arrival in Barbados, as outlined in the Barbados Travel Protocols Depart the airport using approved transportation only;
- Quarantine for a period of 5 days at a pre-approved accommodation;
- After day 5 of quarantine, take a mandatory second COVID-19 PCR test at one of the approved labs or testing hotels across the island at a cost to the traveler;
- Continue to quarantine until the results of the second COVID-19 PCR test are received.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Barbados
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS