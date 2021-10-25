Last updated: 09:43 AM ET, Mon October 25 2021

Barbados Ends Mandatory Second Testing and Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2021

Barbados
Crystal clear water in Barbados. (photo via Barbados Tourism Marketing)

Effective Sunday, October 24, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be required to take a second COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Barbados, or observe a quarantine period.

Health officials at the Grantley Adams International Airport may select fully vaccinated travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result at random for a Rapid Antigen arrival test on entry. In this case, these travelers must:

- Take the Rapid Antigen arrival test as directed at the airport free of charge;

- Await the results of the Rapid Antigen Test (no quarantine required due to short turnaround time for results);

- Depart the airport using approved transportation only.

Unvaccinated travelers, as defined in the Barbados Travel Protocols, will continue to adhere to the following protocols:

- Show proof of a negative Standard COVID-19PCR test taken no more than 3 days prior to arrival in Barbados, as outlined in the Barbados Travel Protocols Depart the airport using approved transportation only;

- Quarantine for a period of 5 days at a pre-approved accommodation;

- After day 5 of quarantine, take a mandatory second COVID-19 PCR test at one of the approved labs or testing hotels across the island at a cost to the traveler;

- Continue to quarantine until the results of the second COVID-19 PCR test are received.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

