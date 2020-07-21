Belize Details Its Reopening Strategy
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 21, 2020
Belize is taking a measured approach in terms of its reopening strategy to work toward ensuring that the health and safety of its visitors takes center stage. “Belize’s number one priority is making sure cleanliness and hygiene measures are in place,” said Karen Bevans, director of the Belize Tourism Board.
In June, the destination announced that the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City will reopen on August 15, 2020, initiating the third stage of the country’s five-phase tourism reopening strategy.
In tandem with the third stage of the country’s reopening, Belize has created the Tourism Safe Corridor. “Only properties approved to operate within the Safe Corridor will be permitted to host international guests during this phase, and offer ‘full-service’ amenities to guests,” Bevans said. “This means that these hotels are able to provide all amenities, so as to contain the guest on the property, and minimize opportunities for guest interaction within the local community.”
Required amenities will include transportation services for airport pick-up and drop-offs, access to a restaurant and bar on property, pool or beach access and organized tours that are limited to guests of the property. “The hotel will also arrange for the local culture, food and entertainment to be offered on property, thereby still providing that opportunity to experience the destination and ‘live like a local,’” she said.
“Stage 4 will include the full reopening of the overnight tourism sector, including land borders and other smaller ports of entry, and conclude with the resumption of cruise tourism in Stage 5,” Bevans said, adding that dates for Stages 4 and 5 have yet to be announced.
She noted that several health and safety measures are being implemented to protect travelers, including the Belize Health App, which visitors must download prior to their arrival in Belize.
“Once their personal information is provided in the app, a unique identification number will be generated, and will be used during the entirety of the traveler’s vacation in Belize for contact tracing purposes,” Bevans said. “The app will interact with the traveler daily and should he/she fall ill or begin to exhibit COVID-like symptoms, these can be reported into the app for medical assistance and trace any potential spread of the virus.”
The new Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program is designed to work hand in hand with the Health App and “represents a new level of commitment to the tourism industry that will provide assurance to Belizeans, our tourism dependent communities, and visitors that Belize has taken every measure to offer a safe, comfortable environment for all,” Bevans said.
The program requires that hotels, restaurants and tour operators meet a nine-point checklist of program requirements and complete and submit an application to declare conformity to the standards. “The tourism board will thereafter conduct inspections and once approved, an Official Certificate of Recognition will be issued to the property directly,” Bevans said.
Meanwhile, travelers whose plans to visit Belize were scuttled by the pandemic “were offered the opportunity to rebook free of charge or accept travel vouchers and resort credits to use as far as 2021,” she said. “Approximately 80 percent of travelers agreed to one of those options rather than canceling. With the date for reopening of the airport announced [for Aug. 15], some travelers are now using their travel vouchers and resort credits to rebook. Overall, very few canceled.”
