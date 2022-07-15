Last updated: 02:10 PM ET, Fri July 15 2022

Belize Eliminates All COVID-19 Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 15, 2022

San Pedro Town and the Belize Barrier Reef beyond on Ambergris Caye, Belize.
San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, Belize, and the Belize Barrier Reef beyond. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Oli Eva)

Belize has lifted all COVD restrictions, effective immediately, said the Belize Tourism Board.

Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or mandatory health insurance.

ADVERTISING

They will also no longer be required to undergo pre-departure testing.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
White Bay, Jost Vany Byke, British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Removes COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise

Chile Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Toronto is Canada

Canada Extends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements Through...

Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and Sydney skyline during sunset. (photo via RudyBalasko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Australia Lifts Remaining COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Jamaica island, Montego Bay (Photo via lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Jamaica Travel: What You Need To Know Before Visiting This Summer

“With the emergence of weaker variants of COVID-19 and with the global trend of restrictions being relaxed, the time has come to take the pressure off of our health systems,” said Belize Minister of Health and Wellness Kevin Bernard.

“We’ve reached a level where it’s now everyone’s personal responsibility to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not.”

Although health insurance is no longer required, Belize is encouraging travelers to purchase it as an extra level of protection.

“The government of Belize cautions that in light of the presence of the BA.2 and BA.5 sub-variants in Belize, vaccines still remain the best form of protection against the virus, the Belize Tourism Board said.

“International visitors are also reminded that they must book their stay at a BTB Gold Standard-approved hotel.”

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Belize

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands

Cruise Travelers Leading Strong USVI Visitor Arrivals

Ecuador Tourism Board Resumes Partnership With Virtuoso

British Virgin Islands Removes COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Mexico Reports International Visitor Growth Over First Half of 2022

Chile Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS