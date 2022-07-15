Belize Eliminates All COVID-19 Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 15, 2022
Belize has lifted all COVD restrictions, effective immediately, said the Belize Tourism Board.
Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or mandatory health insurance.
They will also no longer be required to undergo pre-departure testing.
“With the emergence of weaker variants of COVID-19 and with the global trend of restrictions being relaxed, the time has come to take the pressure off of our health systems,” said Belize Minister of Health and Wellness Kevin Bernard.
“We’ve reached a level where it’s now everyone’s personal responsibility to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not.”
Although health insurance is no longer required, Belize is encouraging travelers to purchase it as an extra level of protection.
“The government of Belize cautions that in light of the presence of the BA.2 and BA.5 sub-variants in Belize, vaccines still remain the best form of protection against the virus, the Belize Tourism Board said.
“International visitors are also reminded that they must book their stay at a BTB Gold Standard-approved hotel.”
